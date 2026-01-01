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THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! 2.0 LITER I-4 ECOBOOST, 8 SPEED AUTO, SEL TRIM(201a), NAVY ACTIVE-X SEATS W/ORANGE STITCHM HEATED FRONT SEATS, SPORT APPEARANCE PKG, CLASS II TRAILER TOW PKG, COLD WEATHER PKG, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, FORD PASS CONNECT, CONVENIENCE PKG. The 2022 Ford Edge SEL with the 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine, the 201A package, and the Cold Weather Package is a well-rounded midsize SUV that offers a blend of performance, comfort, and convenience. The 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine provides a balance of power and fuel efficiency, producing around 250 horsepower and 275 lb-ft of torque, making it suitable for daily commuting and highway driving. The 201A package enhances the vehicle with a suite of upgraded features, including a user-friendly SYNC 4 infotainment system with a larger touchscreen, navigation, and smartphone connectivity via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also typically includes upgraded interior materials, a power-adjustable drivers seat, and additional comfort features. The Cold Weather Package adds practical enhancements for winter driving, such as heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and heated side mirrors, ensuring comfort and visibility in colder climates. Overall, the 2022 Ford Edge SEL with these options offers a comfortable ride, modern tech features, and added convenience for drivers facing diverse weather conditions.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

2023 Ford Edge

107,528 KM

Details Description Features

$26,817

+ GST
Make it Yours

2023 Ford Edge

SEL

Watch This Vehicle
14401651

2023 Ford Edge

SEL

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

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Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$26,817

+ GST

Actions
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Used
107,528KM
VIN 2FMPK4J96PBA03082

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour NAVY W ORG STCH
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TT303A
  • Mileage 107,528 KM

Vehicle Description

THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! 2.0 LITER I-4 ECOBOOST, 8 SPEED AUTO, SEL TRIM(201a), NAVY ACTIVE-X SEATS W/ORANGE STITCHM HEATED FRONT SEATS, SPORT APPEARANCE PKG, CLASS II TRAILER TOW PKG, COLD WEATHER PKG, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, FORD PASS CONNECT, CONVENIENCE PKG. The 2022 Ford Edge SEL with the 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine, the 201A package, and the Cold Weather Package is a well-rounded midsize SUV that offers a blend of performance, comfort, and convenience. The 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine provides a balance of power and fuel efficiency, producing around 250 horsepower and 275 lb-ft of torque, making it suitable for daily commuting and highway driving. The 201A package enhances the vehicle with a suite of upgraded features, including a user-friendly SYNC 4 infotainment system with a larger touchscreen, navigation, and smartphone connectivity via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also typically includes upgraded interior materials, a power-adjustable driver's seat, and additional comfort features. The Cold Weather Package adds practical enhancements for winter driving, such as heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and heated side mirrors, ensuring comfort and visibility in colder climates. Overall, the 2022 Ford Edge SEL with these options offers a comfortable ride, modern tech features, and added convenience for drivers facing diverse weather conditions.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

Vehicle Features

Packages

YZ
NE
201A
999
513
51G
55C
53G
693

Convenience

CONVENIENCE PACKAGE

Exterior

Sport Appearance Package

Additional Features

Cold Weather Package
Class II Trailer Tow Pkg
EBONY
Oxford White
EQUIPMENT GROUP
PARTIAL GAS FILL
.HEATED STEERING WHEEL
.2.0L I4 ECOBOOST ENGINE
.PERIMETER ALARM
.8-SPD AUTO TRANSMISSION
.FLOOR LINERS, FRONT AND REAR
.UNIVERSAL GARAGE DOOR OPENER
.WIRELESS CHARGING PAD
NAVY ACTIVEX SEATING MATL
.18 CARBONIZED GRAY ALUM WHL
.LWR FRT BMPR - CARBONIZED GRAY
.245/60R18 A/T OWL TIRES
.MIRROR CAPS - PILLAR BLACK
.ROOF RACK SIDE RAILS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

Call Dealer

780-672-XXXX

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780-672-2411

Alternate Numbers
1-866-994-9953
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$26,817

+ GST>

Lamb Ford

780-672-2411

2023 Ford Edge