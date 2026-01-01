$26,817+ GST
2023 Ford Edge
SEL
2023 Ford Edge
SEL
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
$26,817
+ GST
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour NAVY W ORG STCH
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # TT303A
- Mileage 107,528 KM
Vehicle Description
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! 2.0 LITER I-4 ECOBOOST, 8 SPEED AUTO, SEL TRIM(201a), NAVY ACTIVE-X SEATS W/ORANGE STITCHM HEATED FRONT SEATS, SPORT APPEARANCE PKG, CLASS II TRAILER TOW PKG, COLD WEATHER PKG, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, FORD PASS CONNECT, CONVENIENCE PKG. The 2022 Ford Edge SEL with the 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine, the 201A package, and the Cold Weather Package is a well-rounded midsize SUV that offers a blend of performance, comfort, and convenience. The 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine provides a balance of power and fuel efficiency, producing around 250 horsepower and 275 lb-ft of torque, making it suitable for daily commuting and highway driving. The 201A package enhances the vehicle with a suite of upgraded features, including a user-friendly SYNC 4 infotainment system with a larger touchscreen, navigation, and smartphone connectivity via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also typically includes upgraded interior materials, a power-adjustable driver's seat, and additional comfort features. The Cold Weather Package adds practical enhancements for winter driving, such as heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and heated side mirrors, ensuring comfort and visibility in colder climates. Overall, the 2022 Ford Edge SEL with these options offers a comfortable ride, modern tech features, and added convenience for drivers facing diverse weather conditions.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.
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