THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!

2023 Ford Expedition

33,663 KM

Details

$88,999

+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford Expedition

Platinum

2023 Ford Expedition

Platinum

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

$88,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
33,663KM
VIN 1FMJU1M82PEA31886

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Stone Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour CARMELO LEATHER-TRIM
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AFP231
  • Mileage 33,663 KM

Vehicle Description

THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-XXXX

780-672-2411

Alternate Numbers
1-800-994-9953
$88,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lamb Ford

780-672-2411

2023 Ford Expedition