2023 Ford Expedition

32,616 KM

Details

$89,999

+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford Expedition

King Ranch Max

2023 Ford Expedition

King Ranch Max

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

$89,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
32,616KM
VIN 1FMJK1P88PEA12552

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour STAR WHITE MET TRI-COAT
  • Interior Colour Java
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AFP241
  • Mileage 32,616 KM

Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-XXXX

780-672-2411

2023 Ford Expedition