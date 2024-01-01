Menu
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!

2023 Ford Expedition

41,494 KM

Details Description

$81,999

+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford Expedition

Limited

2023 Ford Expedition

Limited

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

Logo_NoBadges

$81,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
41,494KM
VIN 1FMJU2A89PEA22063

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour DARK MATTER GRAY METALLIC
  • Interior Colour Mahogany Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AFP263
  • Mileage 41,494 KM

Vehicle Description

THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!

