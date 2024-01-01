$82,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2023 Ford Expedition
Limited
2023 Ford Expedition
Limited
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
$82,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
48,802KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FMJU2A81PEA12546
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Infinite Blue Met Tinted CC
- Interior Colour Black Onyx
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AFP261
- Mileage 48,802 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Lamb Ford
2019 Ford Ranger XLT 89,524 KM $35,999 + tax & lic
2022 Ford F-150 Limited 29,364 KM $71,999 + tax & lic
2023 Ford Explorer LIMITED 19,817 KM $48,999 + tax & lic
Email Lamb Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
Call Dealer
780-672-XXXX(click to show)
780-672-2411
Alternate Numbers1-800-994-9953
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$82,999
+ taxes & licensing
Lamb Ford
780-672-2411
2023 Ford Expedition