$87,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2023 Ford Expedition
Platinum
2023 Ford Expedition
Platinum
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
$87,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
32,221KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FMJU1M88PEA16941
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour JEWEL RED
- Interior Colour Black Onyx
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AFP271
- Mileage 32,221 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Lamb Ford
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW XLT 143,622 KM $53,999 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Edge Titanium 75,950 KM $31,999 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan GT 78,906 KM $28,999 + tax & lic
Email Lamb Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
Call Dealer
780-672-XXXX(click to show)
780-672-2411
Alternate Numbers1-800-994-9953
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$87,999
+ taxes & licensing
Lamb Ford
780-672-2411
2023 Ford Expedition