2023 Ford Expedition

32,221 KM

Details

$87,999

+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford Expedition

Platinum

2023 Ford Expedition

Platinum

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

Logo_NoBadges

$87,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
32,221KM
VIN 1FMJU1M88PEA16941

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour JEWEL RED
  • Interior Colour Black Onyx
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AFP271
  • Mileage 32,221 KM

Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-XXXX

780-672-2411

Alternate Numbers
1-800-994-9953
$87,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lamb Ford

780-672-2411

2023 Ford Expedition