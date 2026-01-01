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2023 Ford F-150

Details

$66,519

+ GST
Make it Yours

2023 Ford F-150

Limited

Watch This Vehicle
14124610

2023 Ford F-150

Limited

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

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Contact Seller
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$66,519

+ GST

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VIN 1FTFW1ED4PFA60428

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Admiral Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AFP647
  • Mileage 0

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

Call Dealer

780-672-XXXX

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780-672-2411

Alternate Numbers
1-866-994-9953
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$66,519

+ GST>

Lamb Ford

780-672-2411

2023 Ford F-150