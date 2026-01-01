$66,519+ GST
Make it Yours
2023 Ford F-150
Limited
2023 Ford F-150
Limited
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
$66,519
+ GST
Actions
Used
CALL
VIN 1FTFW1ED4PFA60428
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Admiral Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AFP647
- Mileage 0
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
Call Dealer
780-672-XXXX(click to show)
780-672-2411
Alternate Numbers1-866-994-9953
$66,519
+ GST>
Lamb Ford
780-672-2411
2023 Ford F-150