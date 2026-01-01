$58,999+ GST
2023 Ford F-150
Lariat
2023 Ford F-150
Lariat
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
$58,999
+ GST
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AFP678
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! Ford Blue Advantage. Rates from 4.69% to 5.24% available. Comes with Blue Plan - additional 6 / 10,000KM Premium Care ESP, SiriusXM 3 Month Activation, Connected Services Trial 90 days, 10,000 Ford Rewards Points, Full tank of Fuel.2.7 LITER ECOBOOST V6, 10 SPEED AUTO, LARIAT TRIM(502a), BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED SEATS, HEATED/VENTED FRONT SEATS, HEATED REAR SEATS, WIRELESS CHARGING PAD, TWIN PANEL MOONROOF, CO-PILOT 360 ASSIST 2.0, INTERIOR WORK SURFACE, TAILGATE STEP, SYNC 4 W/ 12 INFOTAINMENT TOUCHSCREEN, BLIS W/ CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, LED BOX LIGHTS. The 2023 Ford F-150 Lariat, equipped with the 2.7-liter EcoBoost engine, the 502A package, and Ford Co-Pilot 360 Assist 2.0, offers a well-rounded blend of power, luxury, and advanced safety features. The 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 engine is renowned for its impressive balance of performance and efficiency, delivering strong torque and acceleration while maintaining good fuel economy, making it suitable for towing, hauling, and everyday driving. The 502A package enhances the trucks interior with premium materials, including leather-trimmed seats, a larger touchscreen infotainment system with SYNC 4, navigation, a premium audio system, and additional comfort and convenience features such as heated and ventilated seats, a digital instrument cluster, and advanced connectivity options. Ford Co-Pilot 360 Assist 2.0 adds a comprehensive suite of driver-assist technologies, including adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking, and a 360-degree camera system, significantly enhancing safety and driving confidence. Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.
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780-672-2411
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780-672-2411