Menu
Account
Sign In

2024 Ford Expedition

65 KM

Details Features

$99,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Ford Expedition

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2024 Ford Expedition

Limited

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

  1. 10787148
  2. 10787148
Contact Seller

$99,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
65KM
Used
VIN 1FMJU2AG1REA12699

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour STAR WHITE MET TRI-COAT
  • Interior Colour Black Onyx
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AFR133
  • Mileage 65 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost
Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lamb Ford

Used 2021 Ford Bronco Outer Banks for sale in Camrose, AB
2021 Ford Bronco Outer Banks 40,195 KM $52,999 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Ford Expedition Limited for sale in Camrose, AB
2024 Ford Expedition Limited 65 KM $99,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Edge SPORT for sale in Camrose, AB
2018 Ford Edge SPORT 88,424 KM $31,999 + tax & lic

Email Lamb Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

Call Dealer

780-672-XXXX

(click to show)

780-672-2411

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$99,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lamb Ford

780-672-2411

Contact Seller
2024 Ford Expedition