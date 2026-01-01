$53,999+ GST
2024 Ford F-150
XLT
2024 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
$53,999
+ GST
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AFR681
- Mileage 64,976 KM
Vehicle Description
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! Ford Blue Advantage. Rates from 4.69% to 5.24% available. Comes with Blue Plan - additional 6 / 10,000KM Premium Care ESP, SiriusXM 3 Month Activation, Connected Services Trial 90 days, 10,000 Ford Rewards Points, Full tank of Fuel.3.5 LITER ECOBOOST, 10 SPEED AUTO, XLT TRIM(301a), XLT BLAXK APPEARANCE PKG, BLACK SPORT CLOTH SEATS, BED UTILITY PKG, TAILGATE STEP, FX-4 OFF-ROAD PKG, FORD PASS CONNECT, PRO-TRAILER BACK-UP ASSIST, 12 INFOTAINMENT TOUCH SCREEN, SYNC 4. The 2024 Ford F-150 XLT equipped with the 3.5-liter V6 engine, the 301A package, and the Bed Utility Package offers a compelling combination of power, technology, and practicality. The 3.5-liter V6 engine is known for its strong performance and smooth operation, providing ample horsepower and torque to handle towing, payload, and everyday driving with confidence. The 301A package enhances the trucks interior and technology features, typically including an upgraded infotainment system with a larger touchscreen, premium audio, enhanced connectivity options, and additional interior comfort features, making the driving experience more enjoyable and convenient. The Bed Utility Package adds practical features to maximize the truck beds functionality, such as additional tie-downs, and other storage solutions, making it easier to secure and organize cargo for work or recreational use. Overall, this configuration of the 2024 Ford F-150 XLT is tailored for drivers seeking a dependable, well-equipped pickup that combines robust performance with enhanced comfort and utility, suited for both work-related tasks and everyday adventures.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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780-672-2411