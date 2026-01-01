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THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! Ford Blue Advantage. Rates from 4.69% to 5.24% available. Comes with Blue Plan - additional 6 / 10,000KM Premium Care ESP, SiriusXM 3 Month Activation, Connected Services Trial 90 days, 10,000 Ford Rewards Points, Full tank of Fuel.3.5 LITER ECOBOOST, 10 SPEED AUTO, XLT TRIM(301a), XLT BLAXK APPEARANCE PKG, BLACK SPORT CLOTH SEATS, BED UTILITY PKG, TAILGATE STEP, FX-4 OFF-ROAD PKG, FORD PASS CONNECT, PRO-TRAILER BACK-UP ASSIST, 12 INFOTAINMENT TOUCH SCREEN, SYNC 4. The 2024 Ford F-150 XLT equipped with the 3.5-liter V6 engine, the 301A package, and the Bed Utility Package offers a compelling combination of power, technology, and practicality. The 3.5-liter V6 engine is known for its strong performance and smooth operation, providing ample horsepower and torque to handle towing, payload, and everyday driving with confidence. The 301A package enhances the trucks interior and technology features, typically including an upgraded infotainment system with a larger touchscreen, premium audio, enhanced connectivity options, and additional interior comfort features, making the driving experience more enjoyable and convenient. The Bed Utility Package adds practical features to maximize the truck beds functionality, such as additional tie-downs, and other storage solutions, making it easier to secure and organize cargo for work or recreational use. Overall, this configuration of the 2024 Ford F-150 XLT is tailored for drivers seeking a dependable, well-equipped pickup that combines robust performance with enhanced comfort and utility, suited for both work-related tasks and everyday adventures.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

2024 Ford F-150

64,976 KM

Details Description

$53,999

+ GST
Make it Yours

2024 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle
14303816

2024 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

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Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$53,999

+ GST

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Used
64,976KM
VIN 1FTFW3L80RKD92698

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AFR681
  • Mileage 64,976 KM

Vehicle Description

THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! Ford Blue Advantage. Rates from 4.69% to 5.24% available. Comes with Blue Plan - additional 6 / 10,000KM Premium Care ESP, SiriusXM 3 Month Activation, Connected Services Trial 90 days, 10,000 Ford Rewards Points, Full tank of Fuel.3.5 LITER ECOBOOST, 10 SPEED AUTO, XLT TRIM(301a), XLT BLAXK APPEARANCE PKG, BLACK SPORT CLOTH SEATS, BED UTILITY PKG, TAILGATE STEP, FX-4 OFF-ROAD PKG, FORD PASS CONNECT, PRO-TRAILER BACK-UP ASSIST, 12 INFOTAINMENT TOUCH SCREEN, SYNC 4. The 2024 Ford F-150 XLT equipped with the 3.5-liter V6 engine, the 301A package, and the Bed Utility Package offers a compelling combination of power, technology, and practicality. The 3.5-liter V6 engine is known for its strong performance and smooth operation, providing ample horsepower and torque to handle towing, payload, and everyday driving with confidence. The 301A package enhances the trucks interior and technology features, typically including an upgraded infotainment system with a larger touchscreen, premium audio, enhanced connectivity options, and additional interior comfort features, making the driving experience more enjoyable and convenient. The Bed Utility Package adds practical features to maximize the truck beds functionality, such as additional tie-downs, and other storage solutions, making it easier to secure and organize cargo for work or recreational use. Overall, this configuration of the 2024 Ford F-150 XLT is tailored for drivers seeking a dependable, well-equipped pickup that combines robust performance with enhanced comfort and utility, suited for both work-related tasks and everyday adventures.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

Call Dealer

780-672-XXXX

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780-672-2411

Alternate Numbers
1-866-994-9953
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$53,999

+ GST>

Lamb Ford

780-672-2411

2024 Ford F-150