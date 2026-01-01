$58,999+ GST
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black
- Interior Colour Black Onyx, Unique Cloth Front Bucket Seats
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AFS585
- Mileage 1,034 KM
Vehicle Description
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! 2.3 LITER ECOBOOST, 10 SPEED AUTO, ST-LINE TRIM(300a), ONYX CLOTH INTERIOR, PANORAMIC VISTA ROOF, POWER/HEATED FRONT SEATS, HEATED REAR SEATS, WIRELESS CHARGING PAD, KEYLESS ENTRY KEY PAD, ST -LINE STRRE PACK. PREMIUM PACKAGE, B&O AUDIO SYSTEM, SYNC 4 INFOTAINMENT, ADAPTIVE CRUISE, BLIS W CROSS TRAFFIC, CLASS III TRAILER TOW PKG. The 2025 Ford Explorer ST-Line is a stylish and performance-oriented midsize SUV that combines sporty aesthetics with practical features. Equipped with a 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, it delivers a balanced mix of power and efficiency, making it suitable for both daily commuting and spirited driving. The vehicle features a 10-speed automatic transmission, which ensures smooth gear shifts and optimal performance across various driving conditions. The ST-Line Street package enhances the Explorers sporty appearance with unique exterior accents, aggressive front and rear styling elements, and upgraded wheels, giving it a more dynamic and commanding presence on the road. Inside, the Explorer ST-Line with the 300A package offers a well-appointed interior with advanced technology and comfort features, including premium seating, an intuitive infotainment system, and driver-assist features. The 300A package typically adds luxury touches such as upgraded upholstery, enhanced audio options, and additional convenience features, elevating the overall driving experience. Overall, the 2025 Ford Explorer ST-Line with these specifications is a compelling choice for those seeking a versatile SUV that blends athletic styling, modern technology, and reliable performance.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.
