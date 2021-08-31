2014 RAM 1500

$24,990 + taxes & licensing 9 4 , 7 4 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8049319

8049319 Stock #: B0032

B0032 VIN: 1C6RR7FG1ES305665

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Maximum Steel Metallic Clearcoat

Interior Colour Diesel Gray/Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 3-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 94,745 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel SPEED CONTROL 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat Rear Folding Seat Front armrest w/cupholders Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Block Heater Front Anti-Roll Bar Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Exterior Rear Step Bumper Black Exterior Mirrors Seating Heavy Duty Vinyl 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat Convenience Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Additional Features Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Radio data system Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element Rear Anti-Roll Bar Front wheel independent suspension Radio: Uconnect 3.0 AM/FM 17' x 7' Steel Wheels

