2014 RAM 1500

94,745 KM

$24,990

+ tax & licensing
$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Kia Cold Lake

780-594-6200

2014 RAM 1500

2014 RAM 1500

ST

2014 RAM 1500

ST

Location

Kia Cold Lake

3832 50 St, Cold Lake, AB T9M 1S6

780-594-6200

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

94,745KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8049319
  • Stock #: B0032
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FG1ES305665

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maximum Steel Metallic Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Diesel Gray/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 94,745 KM

Vehicle Description

Take command of the road in the 2014 Ram 1500! It just arrived on our lot, and surely won't be here long! This 4 door, 6 passenger truck has not yet reached the hundred thousand kilometer mark! The following features are included: a front bench seat, tilt steering wheel, and cruise control. Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
SPEED CONTROL
40/20/40 Split Bench Seat
Rear Folding Seat
Front armrest w/cupholders
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
AM/FM Radio
Rear Step Bumper
Black Exterior Mirrors
Heavy Duty Vinyl 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Front wheel independent suspension
Radio: Uconnect 3.0 AM/FM
17' x 7' Steel Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

