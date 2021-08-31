+ taxes & licensing
3832 50 St, Cold Lake, AB T9M 1S6
Introducing the 2016 Nissan Sentra! Roomy, comfortable, and practical! This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan still has less than 120,000 kilometers! All of the premium features expected of a Nissan are offered, including: telescoping steering wheel, power door mirrors and heated door mirrors, and remote keyless entry. It features a continuously variable transmission, front-wheel drive, and a 1.8 liter 4 cylinder engine. You will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, and never high pressured. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
