Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Nissan Sentra

114,614 KM

Details Description Features

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Kia Cold Lake

780-594-6200

Contact Seller
2016 Nissan Sentra

2016 Nissan Sentra

1.8 S

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Nissan Sentra

1.8 S

Location

Kia Cold Lake

3832 50 St, Cold Lake, AB T9M 1S6

780-594-6200

  1. 8049313
  2. 8049313
  3. 8049313
  4. 8049313
  5. 8049313
  6. 8049313
  7. 8049313
  8. 8049313
  9. 8049313
Contact Seller

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

114,614KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8049313
  • Stock #: B0026
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP3GL659631

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 114,614 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the 2016 Nissan Sentra! Roomy, comfortable, and practical! This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan still has less than 120,000 kilometers! All of the premium features expected of a Nissan are offered, including: telescoping steering wheel, power door mirrors and heated door mirrors, and remote keyless entry. It features a continuously variable transmission, front-wheel drive, and a 1.8 liter 4 cylinder engine. You will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, and never high pressured. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
SPEED CONTROL
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Cloth Seat Trim
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
4 Speakers
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Air conditioning w/in-cabin microfilter
Package AE00 w/CVT & A/C Package
Radio: AM/FM/CD/Aux-in Audio System w/4 Speakers
16' Steel Wheels w/Full Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kia Cold Lake

2014 Ford Mustang V6...
 156,882 KM
$14,990 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Focus SE
 200,222 KM
$10,990 + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150 XLT
 11,423 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kia Cold Lake

Kia Cold Lake

Kia Cold Lake

New & Used Inventory

3832 50 St, Cold Lake, AB T9M 1S6

Call Dealer

780-594-XXXX

(click to show)

780-594-6200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory