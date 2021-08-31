Menu
2016 RAM 1500

94,592 KM

Details Description Features

$34,990

+ tax & licensing
$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

Kia Cold Lake

780-594-6200

2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

OUTDOORSMAN

2016 RAM 1500

OUTDOORSMAN

Location

Kia Cold Lake

3832 50 St, Cold Lake, AB T9M 1S6

780-594-6200

$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

94,592KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8049322
  • Stock #: B0033
  • VIN: 1C6RR7TT9GS130988

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Diesel Gray/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B0033
  • Mileage 94,592 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the 2016 Ram 1500! Packed with features and truly a pleasure to drive! Top features include air conditioning, delay-off headlights, power windows, and 1-touch window functionality. We have the vehicle you've been searching for at a price you can afford. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
SPEED CONTROL
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Front Reading Lights
Storage Tray
Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Alloy Wheels
Rear Step Bumper
Electronically Controlled Throttle
Centre Hub
Black Exterior Mirrors
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
GPS Antenna Input
Remote USB Port - Charge Only
Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
17' x 7' aluminum wheels
Front wheel independent suspension
Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat
Bumpers: chrome
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Radio: Uconnect 5.0' Touch/Hands-Free
Cloth Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat

