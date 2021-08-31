$34,990 + taxes & licensing 9 4 , 5 9 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8049322

8049322 Stock #: B0033

B0033 VIN: 1C6RR7TT9GS130988

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat

Interior Colour Diesel Gray/Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # B0033

Mileage 94,592 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console SPEED CONTROL Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Front Reading Lights Storage Tray Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Block Heater Front Anti-Roll Bar 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Step Bumper Electronically Controlled Throttle Centre Hub Black Exterior Mirrors Convenience Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Media / Nav / Comm SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio GPS Antenna Input Remote USB Port - Charge Only Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Radio data system Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element Rear Anti-Roll Bar 17' x 7' aluminum wheels Front wheel independent suspension Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat Bumpers: chrome AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Radio: Uconnect 5.0' Touch/Hands-Free Cloth Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat

