2017 Jeep Wrangler

154,283 KM

Details

$38,990

+ tax & licensing
$38,990

+ taxes & licensing

Kia Cold Lake

780-594-6200

2017 Jeep Wrangler

2017 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Rubicon

2017 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Rubicon

Location

Kia Cold Lake

3832 50 St, Cold Lake, AB T9M 1S6

780-594-6200

$38,990

+ taxes & licensing

154,283KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8049253
  Stock #: B0012
  VIN: 1C4BJWFG9HL595289

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rhino Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B0012
  • Mileage 154,283 KM

Vehicle Description

Your search is over! You won't want to miss this excellent value! Feature-packed and decked out! Jeep prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: 1-touch window functionality, fully automatic headlights, and much more. It features a standard transmission, 4-wheel drive, and a refined 6 cylinder engine. You will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, and never high pressured. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Leather Steering Wheel
SPEED CONTROL
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Performance Suspension
4.10 Rear Axle Ratio
Front Anti-Roll Bar
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
8 speakers
Alloy Wheels
Front fog lights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Fully automatic headlights
Cloth Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Integrated roll-over protection
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Wheels: 17' x 7.5' Aluminum w/Mineral Grey

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kia Cold Lake

Kia Cold Lake

New & Used Inventory

3832 50 St, Cold Lake, AB T9M 1S6

780-594-6200

