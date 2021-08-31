2017 Jeep Wrangler

$38,990 + taxes & licensing 1 5 4 , 2 8 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8049253

Stock #: B0012

VIN: 1C4BJWFG9HL595289

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Rhino Clearcoat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Manual / Standard

Doors 4-door

Mileage 154,283 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Leather Steering Wheel SPEED CONTROL Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Front Bucket Seats Front Reading Lights Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Block Heater Performance Suspension 4.10 Rear Axle Ratio Front Anti-Roll Bar Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 8 speakers Exterior Alloy Wheels Front fog lights Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Fully automatic headlights Seating Cloth Bucket Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features Panic Alarm Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Integrated roll-over protection Rear Anti-Roll Bar Wheels: 17' x 7.5' Aluminum w/Mineral Grey

