2017 Jeep Wrangler

+ taxes & licensing
780-594-6200
3832 50 St, Cold Lake, AB T9M 1S6
780-594-6200
+ taxes & licensing
Your search is over! You won't want to miss this excellent value! Feature-packed and decked out! Jeep prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: 1-touch window functionality, fully automatic headlights, and much more. It features a standard transmission, 4-wheel drive, and a refined 6 cylinder engine. You will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, and never high pressured. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
3832 50 St, Cold Lake, AB T9M 1S6