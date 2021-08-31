Menu
2017 Nissan Sentra

90,605 KM

Details Description Features

$15,990

+ tax & licensing
$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

Kia Cold Lake

780-594-6200

2017 Nissan Sentra

2017 Nissan Sentra

1.8 SV

2017 Nissan Sentra

1.8 SV

Location

Kia Cold Lake

3832 50 St, Cold Lake, AB T9M 1S6

780-594-6200

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

90,605KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8049316
  • Stock #: B0013
  • VIN: 3N1AB7APXHL687475

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Aspen White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 90,605 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle won't be on the lot long! A great vehicle and a great value! This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan has not yet reached the hundred thousand kilometer mark! Nissan prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: an outside temperature display, telescoping steering wheel, and 1-touch window functionality. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the efficient 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Call now to schedule a test drive.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
SPEED CONTROL
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Cloth Seat Trim
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
4 Speakers
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Radio: AM/FM/CD/Aux-in Audio System w/4 Speakers
16' Steel Wheels w/Full Covers

Kia Cold Lake

Kia Cold Lake

New & Used Inventory

3832 50 St, Cold Lake, AB T9M 1S6

