2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

47,745 KM

$49,990

+ tax & licensing
$49,990

+ taxes & licensing

Kia Cold Lake

780-594-6200

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E 400

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E 400

Location

Kia Cold Lake

3832 50 St, Cold Lake, AB T9M 1S6

780-594-6200

$49,990

+ taxes & licensing

47,745KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8049310
  • Stock #: B0021
  • VIN: WDDZH6GB6JA300802

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour designo Diamond White Metallic
  • Interior Colour designo Macchiato Beige / Saddle Brown
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 47,745 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2018! It'll satisfy drivers and passengers seeking the ultimate in comfort and refinement. This 4 door, 7 passenger wagon has not yet reached the 50,000 kilometer mark! Mercedes-Benz prioritized fit and finish as evidenced by: a power seat, a power liftgate, and leather upholstery. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 3 liter 6 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our knowledgeable sales staff is available to answer any questions that you might have. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. We are here to help you.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Leather shift knob
Sport steering wheel
Power adjustable rear head restraints
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Rear fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Leather upholstery
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Genuine wood console insert
SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
8 speakers
HD Radio
Apple CarPlay
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Genuine wood dashboard insert
Genuine wood door panel insert
Head restraints memory
Power adjustable front head restraints
Weather band radio
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Steering wheel memory
Auto tilt-away steering wheel
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
3rd row seats: bench
Roof rack: rails only
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Exterior parking camera rear
Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag
Premium audio system: COMAND
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Google Android Auto
Radio: COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps
Memory Package w/Power Steering Column
Silver Shift Paddles
Smartphone Integration
Navigation system: COMAND
18' 5-Spoke Wheels
4-Way Power Lumbar Support
16-Way Power Front Sport Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

