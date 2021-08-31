2020 Kia Telluride

+ taxes & licensing
780-594-6200
3832 50 St, Cold Lake, AB T9M 1S6
780-594-6200
+ taxes & licensing
You won't want to miss this excellent value! This vehicle is a triumph, continuing to deliver top-notch execution in its segment! This vehicle has achieved Certified Pre-Owned status, by passing Kia's comprehensive certification process, including a rigorous 150 point inspection! It includes leather upholstery, power door mirrors, a roof rack, and power front seats. Under the hood you'll find a 6 cylinder engine with more than 270 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our aim is to provide our customers with the best prices and service at all times. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
3832 50 St, Cold Lake, AB T9M 1S6