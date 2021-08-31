Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Kia Telluride

20,400 KM

Details Description Features

$57,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$57,990

+ taxes & licensing

Kia Cold Lake

780-594-6200

Contact Seller
2020 Kia Telluride

2020 Kia Telluride

SX

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Kia Telluride

SX

Location

Kia Cold Lake

3832 50 St, Cold Lake, AB T9M 1S6

780-594-6200

  1. 8049301
  2. 8049301
  3. 8049301
  4. 8049301
  5. 8049301
  6. 8049301
  7. 8049301
  8. 8049301
  9. 8049301
  10. 8049301
  11. 8049301
  12. 8049301
  13. 8049301
  14. 8049301
  15. 8049301
  16. 8049301
  17. 8049301
Contact Seller

$57,990

+ taxes & licensing

20,400KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8049301
  • Stock #: TL2202A
  • VIN: 5XYP5DHC1LG013232

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gravity Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 20,400 KM

Vehicle Description

You won't want to miss this excellent value! This vehicle is a triumph, continuing to deliver top-notch execution in its segment! This vehicle has achieved Certified Pre-Owned status, by passing Kia's comprehensive certification process, including a rigorous 150 point inspection! It includes leather upholstery, power door mirrors, a roof rack, and power front seats. Under the hood you'll find a 6 cylinder engine with more than 270 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our aim is to provide our customers with the best prices and service at all times. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Leather shift knob
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
3.648 Final Drive Ratio
AM/FM Radio
Rear Audio Controls
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
10 Speakers
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
rear air conditioning
Front dual zone A/C
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Ventilated Front Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
POWER MOONROOF
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Sun blinds
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Roof rack: rails only
3rd row seats: split-bench
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Auto high-beam headlights
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Emergency communication system: 911 Connect
Wheels: 20' Machine Finish Alloy

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kia Cold Lake

2018 Mercedes-Benz E...
 47,745 KM
$49,990 + tax & lic
2020 Kia Telluride SX
 20,400 KM
$57,990 + tax & lic
2012 Jeep Wrangler R...
 94,649 KM
$28,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kia Cold Lake

Kia Cold Lake

Kia Cold Lake

New & Used Inventory

3832 50 St, Cold Lake, AB T9M 1S6

Call Dealer

780-594-XXXX

(click to show)

780-594-6200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory