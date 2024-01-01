Menu
2003 Dodge Ram 3500

273,000 KM

Details

2003 Dodge Ram 3500

ST/SLT

2003 Dodge Ram 3500

ST/SLT

Location

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

780-435-4000

273,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 273,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Bench Seat

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C

Exterior

Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

