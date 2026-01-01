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LIMITED TIME at Diamond Motors <br/> Drive away with a FREE 1-Year Warranty + low payments included at Listed Price. T&Cs Apply. <br/> <br/> <br/> Now Available: 2003 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL55 AMG Black has 113,955 KM on it. 5.5L 8 Cylinder Engine engine, Rear-Wheel Drive, Automatic transmission, 2 Seater passengers, on special price for $24,900.00. <br/> <br/> <br/> LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER SEATS, MEMORY SEATS, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, LOW KILOMETERS, CERTIFIED AND MUCH MORE!!!!! <br/> <br/> <br/> Book your appointment today for Test Drive. We offer contactless Test drives & Virtual Walkarounds. Stock Number: 261151 <br/> <br/> <br/> At Diamond Motors, we are dedicated to providing you with an outstanding car-buying experience, offering quality pre-owned vehicles at prices that fit your budget. Our transparent and honest approach means you can expect straightforward guidance without any high-pressure sales tactics. We believe in building lasting relationships with our customers by offering personalized service tailored to your needs. From the moment you step onto our lot, our team is here to support you every step of the way, ensuring you leave confident in your decision. Trust, integrity, and customer satisfaction are the foundation of everything we do. <br/> <br/> <br/> Why Choose Diamond Motors?<br/> <br/> Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles <br/> Family Owned & Operated <br/> 100+ Vehicles in Stock <br/> Finance & Extended Warranty Available <br/> Transparent Pricing <br/> Inspection & Carfax Provided <br/> No-Pressure Buying Experience <br/> Full Disclosure Guaranteed <br/> Top Google Rated Dealership <br/> Trade-Ins Welcome <br/> AMVIC Licensed & BBB Accredited <br/> CarGurus Top-Rated Dealer (2022 & 2024) <br/> <br/> <br/> Phone to schedule an appointment @ 587-444-3300 or simply browse our inventory online www.diamondmotors.ca or come and see us at our location at <br/> 3403 93 street NW, Edmonton, T6E 6A4 <br/> <br/> <br/> To view the rest of our inventory: <br/> www.diamondmotors.ca/inventory <br/> <br/> <br/> This dealership provides all required disclosures in accordance with AMVIC regulations. A completed Mechanical Fitness Assessment and its associated inspection work order will be supplied with every vehicle. A Carfax (or equivalent) vehicle history report will also be provided, including available information on previous damage, accident history, stolen or salvage status, and jurisdictional records. <br/> Customers are encouraged to review all vehicle features, options, and equipment for accuracy prior to purchase. <br/>

2003 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

113,955 KM

Details Description

$24,900

+ GST
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2003 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

SL55 AMG

Watch This Vehicle
14537028

2003 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

SL55 AMG

Location

Diamond Motors

3403 93 St. NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 6A4

587-444-3300

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Contact Seller

$24,900

+ GST

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Used
113,955KM
VIN WDBSK74F83F049490

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 113,955 KM

Vehicle Description

LIMITED TIME at Diamond Motors
Drive away with a FREE 1-Year Warranty + low payments included at Listed Price. T&Cs Apply.


Now Available: 2003 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL55 AMG Black has 113,955 KM on it. 5.5L 8 Cylinder Engine engine, Rear-Wheel Drive, Automatic transmission, 2 Seater passengers, on special price for $24,900.00.


LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER SEATS, MEMORY SEATS, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, LOW KILOMETERS, CERTIFIED AND MUCH MORE!!!!!


Book your appointment today for Test Drive. We offer contactless Test drives & Virtual Walkarounds. Stock Number: 261151


At Diamond Motors, we are dedicated to providing you with an outstanding car-buying experience, offering quality pre-owned vehicles at prices that fit your budget. Our transparent and honest approach means you can expect straightforward guidance without any high-pressure sales tactics. We believe in building lasting relationships with our customers by offering personalized service tailored to your needs. From the moment you step onto our lot, our team is here to support you every step of the way, ensuring you leave confident in your decision. Trust, integrity, and customer satisfaction are the foundation of everything we do.


Why Choose Diamond Motors?

Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles
Family Owned & Operated
100+ Vehicles in Stock
Finance & Extended Warranty Available
Transparent Pricing
Inspection & Carfax Provided
No-Pressure Buying Experience
Full Disclosure Guaranteed
Top Google Rated Dealership
Trade-Ins Welcome
AMVIC Licensed & BBB Accredited
CarGurus Top-Rated Dealer (2022 & 2024)


Phone to schedule an appointment @ 587-444-3300 or simply browse our inventory online www.diamondmotors.ca or come and see us at our location at
3403 93 street NW, Edmonton, T6E 6A4


To view the rest of our inventory:
www.diamondmotors.ca/inventory


This dealership provides all required disclosures in accordance with AMVIC regulations. A completed Mechanical Fitness Assessment and its associated inspection work order will be supplied with every vehicle. A Carfax (or equivalent) vehicle history report will also be provided, including available information on previous damage, accident history, stolen or salvage status, and jurisdictional records.
Customers are encouraged to review all vehicle features, options, and equipment for accuracy prior to purchase.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Diamond Motors

Diamond Motors

3403 93 St. NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 6A4

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587-444-XXXX

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587-444-3300

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$24,900

+ GST>

Diamond Motors

587-444-3300

2003 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class