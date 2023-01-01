Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2005 Mercedes-Benz SLK

105,638 KM

Details Description Features

$19,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,500

+ taxes & licensing

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

780-453-3325

Contact Seller
2005 Mercedes-Benz SLK

2005 Mercedes-Benz SLK

Hardtop Convertible, Leather, Nav, Htd Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Mercedes-Benz SLK

Hardtop Convertible, Leather, Nav, Htd Seats

Location

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

780-453-3325

  1. 1686268195
  2. 1686268196
  3. 1686268196
  4. 1686268200
  5. 1686268198
  6. 1686268199
  7. 1686268196
  8. 1686268197
  9. 1686268198
  10. 1686268197
  11. 1686268199
  12. 1686268199
  13. 1686268200
  14. 1686268200
  15. 1686268194
  16. 1686268195
  17. 1686268194
  18. 1686268194
  19. 1686268191
  20. 1686268191
  21. 1686268195
  22. 1686268197
  23. 1686268193
  24. 1686268192
  25. 1686268192
  26. 1686268195
  27. 1686268191
  28. 1686268193
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$19,500

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
105,638KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10044750
  • Stock #: 23-0102
  • VIN: WDBWK56FX5F040845

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 23-0102
  • Mileage 105,638 KM

Vehicle Description

4 New Tires, New Brakes, New Struts.  NO FEE'S, NO ETCHINGS, NO PROGRAM COSTS, Pay advertised price! 

 

Mechanically certified / Serviced vehicle

 

14 Consecutive Consumer Choice Awards for BEST preowned dealer in Northern Alberta

 

Warranty Included / Financing Available

 

Don't spend additional money having to repair your used vehicle or pay additional costs

 

Easy low interest rate financing available

 

Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment

 

Alberta Truck & Auto, Family owned and operated. Doing buisness the right way. 

 

20 Years BBB A+, Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com

 

Real Google Reviews from real customers

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Emergency Trunk Release
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Cell Phone Hookup
Convertible Hardtop
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

2005 Mercedes-Benz S...
 105,638 KM
$19,500 + tax & lic
2015 BMW 4 Series Sp...
 102,308 KM
$24,500 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Charger S...
 101,878 KM
$18,888 + tax & lic

Email Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

Call Dealer

780-453-XXXX

(click to show)

780-453-3325

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory