$3,999+ tax & licensing
$3,999
+ taxes & licensing
Green Line Auto Clearance
780-479-1990
2006 Dodge Dakota
Quad Cab 4WD SLT
Location
12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
241,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9797338
- Stock #: TYYT
- VIN: 1D7HW48N66S573626
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 241,000 KM
Vehicle Description
S
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Defroster
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Mechanical
Power Steering
Power Options
Power Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Security
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Additional Features
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
