2006 Dodge Dakota

241,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,999

+ tax & licensing
$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

Green Line Auto Clearance

780-479-1990

2006 Dodge Dakota

2006 Dodge Dakota

Quad Cab 4WD SLT

2006 Dodge Dakota

Quad Cab 4WD SLT

Location

Green Line Auto Clearance

12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3

780-479-1990

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

241,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9797338
  • Stock #: TYYT
  • VIN: 1D7HW48N66S573626

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # TYYT
  • Mileage 241,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Defroster

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag

Mechanical

Power Steering

Power Options

Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Security

Vehicle Anti-Theft System

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Green Line Auto Clearance

Green Line Auto Clearance

12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3

780-479-XXXX

780-479-1990

