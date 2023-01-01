2008 Pontiac Solstice

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $11,900 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 6 , 9 5 8 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10497483

10497483 Stock #: 23-0140

23-0140 VIN: 1G2MG35X68Y104577

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 186,958 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Emergency Trunk Release Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Leather Seats Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Convertible Soft Top

