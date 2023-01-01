Menu
2008 Pontiac Solstice

186,958 KM

Details

$11,900

+ tax & licensing
$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

780-453-3325

2008 Pontiac Solstice

2008 Pontiac Solstice

GXP Convertible, Leather

2008 Pontiac Solstice

GXP Convertible, Leather

Location

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

780-453-3325

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

186,958KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10497483
  • Stock #: 23-0140
  • VIN: 1G2MG35X68Y104577

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 186,958 KM

Vehicle Description

NO FEES, NO ETCHINGS, NO PACKAGES, NO ADMINS, NO PROGRAM COSTS ADDED, SAVE THOUSANDS SHOPPING WITH US.

 

Mechanically certified / Serviced vehicle.  

 

Warranty Included 

 

Easy low interest rate financing available

 

Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment

 

Family owned and operated for 30 years

 

20 Years BBB A+, Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com. 14 Consecutive Consumer Choice Awards for BEST preowned dealer in Northern Alberta

 

Real Google Reviews from real customers

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Emergency Trunk Release

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

