2012 Chevrolet Camaro

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $18,888 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 1 , 1 6 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9981932

9981932 Stock #: 23-0108

23-0108 VIN: 2G1FB1E39C9187321

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 131,160 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Audio Controls Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Additional Features Telematics Navigation from Telematics Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.