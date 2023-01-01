Menu
2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee

138,643 KM

Details Description Features

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Northstar Hyundai

855-996-2959

2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Location

Northstar Hyundai

14803 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

855-996-2959

Sale

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

138,643KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9977453
  • Stock #: 23SF2026A
  • VIN: 1C4RJFCT7CC154379

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23SF2026A
  • Mileage 138,643 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is a new arrival, please contact us for more information and details.At Northstar Hyundai, were happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Alberta including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimbey, Hinton, St. Paul, Lloydminster, Edson, and all of western Canada!An AMVIC Licensed DealershipInterested? Need more information? Contact our Internet sales team at info@northstarhyundai.ca, call us at 780-478-7669, or come on in!Northstar Hyundai is located at 14803 137 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB, right on the corner of 137 Ave and St. Albert Trail you cant miss us! We are proud to serve Edmonton and the rest of Alberta for 35 years and counting!This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Northstar Hyundai reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
3.6L VVT V6 engine
3.45 Axle Ratio
3.09 axle ratio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Suspension

Air Suspension

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
STANDARD PAINT
MOPAR Chrome Edition Group
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Rear DVD Entertainment Centre
Off-Road Adventure II
New Saddle/Black Interior
A/T
18" x 8.0" polished aluminum wheels
20" x 8.0" painted aluminum wheels
265/50R20 all-season BSW tires
Leather-trimmed bucket seats w/edge welting
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
Black interior
Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl
True Blue Pearl
Maximum Steel Metallic
BRIGHT SILVER METALLIC
Mineral Grey Metallic
WHITE GOLD
5.7L MDS VVT V8 ENGINE
STONE WHITE
WINTER CHILL PEARL
BLACK FORREST GREEN PEARL
Requires Subscription
P265/60R18 ALL-SEASON ON/OFF ROAD OWL TIRES
20" X 8.0" BRIGHT POLISHED ALUMINUM WHEELS
ADVANCED WARNING & ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL
26P OVERLAND CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG
24P OVERLAND CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG
DARK FROST BEIGE/LIGHT FROST BEIGE INTERIOR

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Northstar Hyundai

Northstar Hyundai

14803 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

855-996-XXXX

855-996-2959

