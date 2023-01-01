Menu
2012 Kia Rondo

0 KM

Details Description Features

$13,500

+ tax & licensing
$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

780-453-3325

2012 Kia Rondo

2012 Kia Rondo

7P,EX, Lther, Nav,DVD,Bu Cam,Remote,Sunroof, Htd

2012 Kia Rondo

7P,EX, Lther, Nav,DVD,Bu Cam,Remote,Sunroof, Htd

Location

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

780-453-3325

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9821689
  • Stock #: 23-0064
  • VIN: KNAHH8C8XC7379156

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23-0064
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

New Links, New Brakes, NO FEES,

 

Mechanically certified / Serviced vehicle,

 

14 Consecutive Consumer Choice Awards for BEST preowned dealer in Northern Alberta,

 

Warranty Included,

 

Don't spend additional money having to repair your used vehicle or pay etching, sales, or program fees.

 

Easy low interest rate financing available.

 

Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment.

 

Alberta Truck & Auto, Family owned and operated. 20 Years BBB A plus, . Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

