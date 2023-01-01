2014 Ford Focus

$14,997 + taxes & licensing 1 1 2 , 6 3 2 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Doors 4-door

Mileage 112,632 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Cargo shade Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Wheel Drive Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Gasoline Fuel Transmission: 6-Speed PowerShift Automatic Engine: 2.0L I-4 GDI Ti-VCT Flex Fuel Driver Restriction Features Requires Subscription

