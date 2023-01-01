Menu
2014 Ford Focus

112,632 KM

Details Description Features

$14,997

+ tax & licensing
$14,997

+ taxes & licensing

Go Mazda

780-436-9970

2014 Ford Focus

2014 Ford Focus

2014 Ford Focus

Location

Go Mazda

5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9

780-436-9970

$14,997

+ taxes & licensing

112,632KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9581782
  • Stock #: PT8842
  • VIN: 1FADP3N24EL261216

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 112,632 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Ford Focus Titanium

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
Transmission: 6-Speed PowerShift Automatic
Engine: 2.0L I-4 GDI Ti-VCT Flex Fuel
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

