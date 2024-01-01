$10,900+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Fusion
2014 Ford Fusion
Location
Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators
14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4
780-453-3325
Certified
$10,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-0117
- Mileage 158,478 KM
Vehicle Description
DON'T PAY OVER ADVERTISED PRICE, NO FEES, NO EXTRA MECHANICAL REPAIRS REQUIRED.
Mechanically certified / No admins, programs, packages.
Warranty Included
Easy low interest rate financing available
Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment
Family owned and operated.
20+ Years BBB A+, 14 years Consumer choice award. Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com
Real Google Reviews from real customers
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators
Email Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators
Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators
Call Dealer
780-453-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
780-453-3325