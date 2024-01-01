Menu
<p>DONT PAY OVER ADVERTISED PRICE, NO FEES, NO EXTRA MECHANICAL REPAIRS REQUIRED.</p><p> </p><p>Mechanically certified / No admins, programs, packages.</p><p> </p><p>Warranty Included</p><p> </p><p>Easy low interest rate financing available</p><p> </p><p>Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment</p><p> </p><p>Family owned and operated.</p><p> </p><p>20+ Years BBB A+, 14 years Consumer choice award. Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com</p><p> </p><p>Real Google Reviews from real customers</p>

2014 GMC Terrain

147,088 KM

$12,888

+ tax & licensing
2014 GMC Terrain

AWD, Backup Camera,

11996556

2014 GMC Terrain

AWD, Backup Camera,

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

780-453-3325

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
147,088KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GKFLVEKXE6316615

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 147,088 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Seating

Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

780-453-XXXX

780-453-3325

$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

780-453-3325

2014 GMC Terrain