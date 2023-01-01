Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Acura RDX

92,560 KM

Details Description Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Jaguar-Land Rover Edmonton

855-996-2960

Contact Seller
2015 Acura RDX

2015 Acura RDX

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Acura RDX

Location

Jaguar-Land Rover Edmonton

17007-111 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 0J5

855-996-2960

  1. 9560596
  2. 9560596
  3. 9560596
  4. 9560596
  5. 9560596
  6. 9560596
  7. 9560596
  8. 9560596
  9. 9560596
  10. 9560596
  11. 9560596
  12. 9560596
  13. 9560596
  14. 9560596
  15. 9560596
  16. 9560596
  17. 9560596
  18. 9560596
  19. 9560596
  20. 9560596
  21. 9560596
  22. 9560596
  23. 9560596
  24. 9560596
Contact Seller

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

92,560KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9560596
  • Stock #: PN1275B
  • VIN: 5J8TB4H55FL801403

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PN1275B
  • Mileage 92,560 KM

Vehicle Description

Key Features: Technology PKG, all-wheel drive, heated leather front seats, navigation, dual-zone climate, push-button start, HomeLink garage door system, sunroof, two full wheel sets (Winter & Summer), running boards, all-weather mats, and much more!Call/Text (587) 800-4384 for Immediate Response!We will take your vehicle in on trade, any vehicle, newer, older, all makes, models and conditions. We will even take your motorcycle or RV.A few reasons that set us apart as an exclusive luxury experience: valet service, Jaguar/Land Rover branded service loaners, and free pickup truck loaner availability.Proudly serving Edmonton and area along with the rest of Alberta and Western Canada for many years counting and many more to come.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jaguar-Land Rover Edmonton

2015 Acura RDX
92,560 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Cherokee
101,364 KM
$23,888 + tax & lic
2019 Audi Q8
60,200 KM
$58,995 + tax & lic

Email Jaguar-Land Rover Edmonton

Jaguar-Land Rover Edmonton

Jaguar-Land Rover Edmonton

17007-111 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 0J5

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-2960

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory