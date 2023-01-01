2015 Chevrolet Camaro

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $25,777 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 0 , 1 9 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 9787693

9787693 Stock #: 23-0052

23-0052 VIN: 2G1FF3D36F9275295

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 90,199 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Emergency Trunk Release Rear Parking Aid Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Leather Seats Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Additional Features Heads-Up Display Telematics Navigation from Telematics Convertible Soft Top Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.