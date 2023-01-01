Menu
2015 Chevrolet Camaro

90,199 KM

Details Description Features

$25,777

+ tax & licensing
$25,777

+ taxes & licensing

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

780-453-3325

2015 Chevrolet Camaro

2015 Chevrolet Camaro

LT convertible Leather Back up Camera

2015 Chevrolet Camaro

LT convertible Leather Back up Camera

Location

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

780-453-3325

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$25,777

+ taxes & licensing

90,199KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9787693
  • Stock #: 23-0052
  • VIN: 2G1FF3D36F9275295

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 90,199 KM

Vehicle Description

NO FEE'S, NO ETCHINGS, NO PROGRAM COSTS ADDED

 

Mechanically certified / Serviced vehicle

 

14 Consecutive Consumer Choice Awards for BEST preowned dealer in Northern Alberta

 

Warranty Included / Financing Available

 

Don't spend additional money having to repair your used vehicle or pay additional costs

 

Easy low interest rate financing available

 

Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment

 

Alberta Truck & Auto, Family owned and operated. Doing buisness the right way. 

 

20 Years BBB A+, Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com

 

Real Google Reviews from real customers

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection

