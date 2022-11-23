Menu
2015 Chrysler 300

122,500 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

780-435-4000

2015 Chrysler 300

2015 Chrysler 300

TOURING AWD

2015 Chrysler 300

TOURING AWD

Location

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

780-435-4000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

122,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9365110
  Stock #: 12878A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 122,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text 450-500-7394 for fast answers at your fingertips!AMVIC Licensed Dealer - Licence Number B1044900Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Granite Crystal Metallic
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTO (STD)
TIRES: P235/55R19 BSW AS (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22F -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Auto
Requires Subscription
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4AN AM/FM/SXM/HD/BT/NAV -inc: 8.4" Touchscreen GPS Navigation
BLACK LUXURY LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Leather Trim Seats Rear Seat Armrest w/Storage Cupholder Power Driver/Passenger 4-Way Lumbar Adjust
LIMITED GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Universal Garage Door Opener LED Fog Lamps Heated Front Seats CHMSL Lamp ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Illuminated Rear Cupholders Power Front Driver/Passenger Seats
BEATSAUDIO GROUP -inc: 552 Watt Amplifier 10 Beats Premium Speakers w/Subwoofer

