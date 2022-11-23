2015 Chrysler 300

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 2 2 , 5 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 122,500 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Granite Crystal Metallic ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD) TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTO (STD) TIRES: P235/55R19 BSW AS (STD) QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22F -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Auto Requires Subscription RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4AN AM/FM/SXM/HD/BT/NAV -inc: 8.4" Touchscreen GPS Navigation BLACK LUXURY LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Leather Trim Seats Rear Seat Armrest w/Storage Cupholder Power Driver/Passenger 4-Way Lumbar Adjust LIMITED GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Universal Garage Door Opener LED Fog Lamps Heated Front Seats CHMSL Lamp ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Illuminated Rear Cupholders Power Front Driver/Passenger Seats BEATSAUDIO GROUP -inc: 552 Watt Amplifier 10 Beats Premium Speakers w/Subwoofer

