Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Hyundai Genesis

88,880 KM

Details Description Features

$27,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,500

+ taxes & licensing

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

780-453-3325

Contact Seller
2015 Hyundai Genesis

2015 Hyundai Genesis

Premium, Leather, Nav, Heated Seats +

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Hyundai Genesis

Premium, Leather, Nav, Heated Seats +

Location

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

780-453-3325

  1. 1687474598
  2. 1687474779
  3. 1687474748
  4. 1687474746
  5. 1687474755
  6. 1687474778
  7. 1687474781
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$27,500

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
88,880KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10098750
  • Stock #: 23-0115
  • VIN: KMHGN4JE4FU027863

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 88,880 KM

Vehicle Description

NO FEE'S, NO ETCHINGS, NO PROGRAM COSTS, Pay advertised price! 

 

Mechanically certified / Serviced vehicle

 

14 Consecutive Consumer Choice Awards for BEST preowned dealer in Northern Alberta

 

Warranty Included / Financing Available

 

Don't spend additional money having to repair your used vehicle or pay additional costs

 

Easy low interest rate financing available

 

Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment

 

Alberta Truck & Auto, Family owned and operated. Doing buisness the right way. 

 

20 Years BBB A+, Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com

 

Real Google Reviews from real customers

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

2015 Hyundai Genesis...
 88,880 KM
$27,500 + tax & lic
2016 Kia Forte SX, L...
 117,498 KM
$18,888 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Impal...
 107,178 KM
$20,500 + tax & lic

Email Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

Call Dealer

780-453-XXXX

(click to show)

780-453-3325

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory