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Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text 825-445-0521 for fast answers at your fingertips!AMVIC Licensed Dealer - Licence Number B1044900Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes and include all cash credits and loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900

2015 Kia Sorento

153,100 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ GST
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2015 Kia Sorento

LX AWD

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14031060

2015 Kia Sorento

LX AWD

Location

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

780-435-4000

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ GST

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Used
153,100KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYKTDA72FG655265

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 26103C
  • Mileage 153,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text 825-445-0521 for fast answers at your fingertips!AMVIC Licensed Dealer - Licence Number B1044900Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes and include all cash credits and loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

Call Dealer

780-435-XXXX

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780-435-4000

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Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

780-435-4000

2015 Kia Sorento