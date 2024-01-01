$16,500+ tax & licensing
2015 Toyota Corolla
S PREMIUM
2015 Toyota Corolla
S PREMIUM
Location
Diamond Motors
3403 93 St. NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 6A4
587-444-3300
$16,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
156,401KM
VIN 2T1BURHE9FC343342
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 156,401 KM
Vehicle Description
Just Arrived 2015 Toyota Corolla S Premium Black has 156,401 KM on it. 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine engine, Front-Wheel Drive, Manual transmission, 5 Seater passengers, on special price for $16,500.00.
LEATHER, BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, REMOTE STARTER, CRUISE CONTROL, MANUAL TRANSMISSION AND MUCH MORE!
Book your appointment today for Test Drive. We offer contactless Test drives & Virtual Walkarounds. Stock Number: 24291
At Diamond Motors, we are dedicated to providing you with an outstanding car-buying experience, offering quality pre-owned vehicles at prices that fit your budget. Our transparent and honest approach means you can expect straightforward guidance without any high-pressure sales tactics. We believe in building lasting relationships with our customers by offering personalized service tailored to your needs. From the moment you step onto our lot, our team is here to support you every step of the way, ensuring you leave confident in your decision. Trust, integrity, and customer satisfaction are the foundation of everything we do.
Why choose us?
Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles
Family Owned & Operated
Finance Available
Extended Warranty
Vehicles Priced to Sell
No Pressure Environment
Inspection & Carfax Report
Professionally Detailed Vehicles
Full Disclosure Guaranteed
AMVIC Licensed
BBB Accredited Business
CarGurus Top-rated Dealer 2022 & 2024
Phone to schedule an appointment @ 587-444-3300 or simply browse our inventory online www.diamondmotors.ca or come and see us at our location at
3403 93 street NW, Edmonton, T6E 6A4
To view the rest of our inventory:
www.diamondmotors.ca/inventory
All vehicle features must be confirmed by the buyer before purchase to confirm accuracy. All vehicles have an inspection work order and accompanying Mechanical fitness assessment. All vehicles will also have a Carproof report to confirm vehicle history, accident history, salvage or stolen status, and jurisdiction report.
More inventory From Diamond Motors
2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE LUX 162,790 KM $20,900 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Explorer Limited 4WD 191,470 KM $19,900 + tax & lic
2021 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation Crew Cab 4WD 197,069 KM $29,900 + tax & lic
Diamond Motors
3403 93 St. NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 6A4
2015 Toyota Corolla