Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>DONT PAY OVER ADVERTISED PRICE, NO FEES, NO ETCHINGS, NO PACKAGES, NO ADMINS, NO PROGRAM COSTS.</p><p> </p><p>Mechanically certified / Serviced / No extra repairs required</p><p> </p><p>Warranty Included / Financing Available</p><p> </p><p>Easy low interest rate financing available</p><p> </p><p>Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment</p><p> </p><p>Family owned and operated. </p><p> </p><p>20+ Years BBB A+, 14 years Consumer chocie award. Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com</p><p> </p><p>Real Google Reviews from real customers</p>

2015 Volkswagen Golf

119,674 KM

Details Description Features

$18,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Volkswagen Golf

Leather Sun Roof Back up Camera

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Volkswagen Golf

Leather Sun Roof Back up Camera

Location

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

780-453-3325

  1. 1709921312
  2. 1709921350
  3. 1709921350
  4. 1709921350
  5. 1709921350
  6. 1709921351
  7. 1709921350
  8. 1709921351
  9. 1709921350
  10. 1709921351
  11. 1709921351
  12. 1709921351
  13. 1709921350
  14. 1709921351
  15. 1709921350
  16. 1709921351
  17. 1709921350
  18. 1709921351
  19. 1709921346
  20. 1709921351
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$18,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
119,674KM
Used
VIN 3VW117AUXFM096539

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 119,674 KM

Vehicle Description

DONT PAY OVER ADVERTISED PRICE, NO FEES, NO ETCHINGS, NO PACKAGES, NO ADMINS, NO PROGRAM COSTS.

 

Mechanically certified / Serviced / No extra repairs required

 

Warranty Included / Financing Available

 

Easy low interest rate financing available

 

Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment

 

Family owned and operated. 

 

20+ Years BBB A+, 14 years Consumer chocie award. Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com

 

Real Google Reviews from real customers

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Used 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander ES AWC Back Up Camera Heated Seats for sale in Edmonton, AB
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander ES AWC Back Up Camera Heated Seats 94,389 KM $24,500 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford F-150 XLT Crew 4x4 Park Assist for sale in Edmonton, AB
2014 Ford F-150 XLT Crew 4x4 Park Assist 109,085 KM $22,888 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Accent SE, Automatic, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Hatchback for sale in Edmonton, AB
2017 Hyundai Accent SE, Automatic, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Hatchback 138,788 KM $13,500 + tax & lic

Email Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

Call Dealer

780-453-XXXX

(click to show)

780-453-3325

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,500

+ taxes & licensing

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

780-453-3325

Contact Seller
2015 Volkswagen Golf