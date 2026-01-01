$14,900+ GST
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
4x4, Work Truck, Tow Pkg, AC, Cruise Runs Great
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
4x4, Work Truck, Tow Pkg, AC, Cruise Runs Great
Location
Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators
14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4
780-453-3325
Certified
$14,900
+ GST
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 25-0065
- Mileage 235,628 KM
Vehicle Description
4 New Tires, New Brakes, New Tie rods, WHY BUY FROM DEALERS WHO CHARGE THOUSANDS ABOVE AD PRICE. No fees, just AD price plus tax. Mechanically certified / Serviced / No extra repairs. Warranty Available. Easy low interest rate financing available. Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment. Family owned and operated. 20+ Years BBB A+, 14 years Consumer choice award. Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com. Real Google Reviews from real customers
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
Interior
Exterior
Warranty
Seating
Powertrain
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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