2016 Lincoln MKZ

105,828 KM

Details Description Features

$23,500

+ tax & licensing
$23,500

+ taxes & licensing

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

780-453-3325

2016 Lincoln MKZ

2016 Lincoln MKZ

Hybrid, Leather, Pano, Remote,Nav,BU Cam, THX, Htd

2016 Lincoln MKZ

Hybrid, Leather, Pano, Remote,Nav,BU Cam, THX, Htd

Location

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

780-453-3325

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$23,500

+ taxes & licensing

105,828KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9821677
  • Stock #: 23-0038
  • VIN: 3LN6L2LU9GR607080

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 105,828 KM

Vehicle Description

NO FEES,

 

Mechanically certified / Serviced vehicle,

 

14 Consecutive Consumer Choice Awards for BEST preowned dealer in Northern Alberta,

 

Warranty Included,

 

Don't spend additional money having to repair your used vehicle or pay etching, sales, or program fees.

 

Easy low interest rate financing available.

 

Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment.

 

Alberta Truck & Auto, Family owned and operated. 20 Years BBB A plus, . Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

