2016 Lincoln MKZ

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $23,500 + taxes & licensing 1 0 5 , 8 2 8 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9821677

9821677 Stock #: 23-0038

23-0038 VIN: 3LN6L2LU9GR607080

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 105,828 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Rearview Camera Forward Collision Warning Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Trunk Power Seats Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Cooled Seats Air Conditioned Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Warranty Warranty Available Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Proximity Key Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Active suspension Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

