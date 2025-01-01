Menu
<p>New Engine installed by Crosstown with less than 100 kms on it, documentation available on request.  WHY BUY FROM DEALERS WHO CHARGE THOUSANDS ABOVE AD PRICE. No fees, just AD price plus tax. Mechanically certified / Serviced / No extra repairs. Warranty Available. Easy low interest rate financing available. Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment. Family owned and operated. 20+ Years BBB A+, 14 years Consumer choice award. Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com. Real Google Reviews from real customers</p><p> </p>

2016 RAM Cargo Van

$30,000

+ GST
2016 RAM Cargo Van

3500 Diesel Highroof AC Power windows door locks

2016 RAM Cargo Van

3500 Diesel Highroof AC Power windows door locks

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

780-453-3325

$30,000

+ GST

VIN 3C6TRVDD6GE115692

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  Stock # 25-0031
  • Mileage 0

New Engine installed by Crosstown with less than 100 kms on it, documentation available on request.  WHY BUY FROM DEALERS WHO CHARGE THOUSANDS ABOVE AD PRICE. No fees, just AD price plus tax. Mechanically certified / Serviced / No extra repairs. Warranty Available. Easy low interest rate financing available. Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment. Family owned and operated. 20+ Years BBB A+, 14 years Consumer choice award. Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com. Real Google Reviews from real customers

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag

Power Windows

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer

Warranty Available

Daytime Running Lights

Bluetooth

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

More inventory From Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Used 2016 RAM Cargo Van 3500 Diesel Highroof AC Power windows door locks for sale in Edmonton, AB
2016 RAM Cargo Van 3500 Diesel Highroof AC Power windows door locks 0 $30,000 + GST
Used 2017 Jeep Renegade Limited, 4x4, Leather, Sunroof, NAV,Remote, Htd Se for sale in Edmonton, AB
2017 Jeep Renegade Limited, 4x4, Leather, Sunroof, NAV,Remote, Htd Se 49,788 KM $14,900 + GST
Used 2019 Kia Sorento EX AWD,7 Pass, Lther, Htd Steering & Seats, BU Cam for sale in Edmonton, AB
2019 Kia Sorento EX AWD,7 Pass, Lther, Htd Steering & Seats, BU Cam 168,898 KM $15,500 + GST

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

780-453-3325

$30,000

+ GST>

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

780-453-3325

2016 RAM Cargo Van