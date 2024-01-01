Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>4 New Tires, New Brakes front and back.  NO FEES, NO ETCHINGS, NO PACKAGES, NO ADMINS, NO PROGRAM COSTS ADDED, SAVE THOUSANDS SHOPPING WITH US.</p><p> </p><p>Mechanically certified / Serviced vehicle.  </p><p> </p><p>Warranty Included </p><p> </p><p>Easy low interest rate financing available</p><p> </p><p>Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment</p><p> </p><p>Family owned and operated for 30 years</p><p> </p><p>20 Years BBB A+, Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com. 14 Consecutive Consumer Choice Awards for BEST preowned dealer in Northern Alberta</p><p> </p><p>Real Google Reviews from real customers</p>

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

109,068 KM

Details Description Features

$18,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

Premier, Leather, Htd Steering & Seats, Remote, BU

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

Premier, Leather, Htd Steering & Seats, Remote, BU

Location

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

780-453-3325

  1. 1707176149
  2. 1707176149
  3. 1707176149
  4. 1707176147
  5. 1707176150
  6. 1707176148
  7. 1707176148
  8. 1707176149
  9. 1707176146
  10. 1707176148
  11. 1707176148
  12. 1707176149
  13. 1707176146
  14. 1707176147
  15. 1707176147
  16. 1707176145
  17. 1707176150
  18. 1707176147
  19. 1707176150
  20. 1707176147
  21. 1707176147
  22. 1707176146
  23. 1707176146
  24. 1707176096
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$18,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
109,068KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3G1BF6SMXHS561605

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silvery Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23-0224
  • Mileage 109,068 KM

Vehicle Description

4 New Tires, New Brakes front and back.  NO FEES, NO ETCHINGS, NO PACKAGES, NO ADMINS, NO PROGRAM COSTS ADDED, SAVE THOUSANDS SHOPPING WITH US.

 

Mechanically certified / Serviced vehicle.  

 

Warranty Included 

 

Easy low interest rate financing available

 

Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment

 

Family owned and operated for 30 years

 

20 Years BBB A+, Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com. 14 Consecutive Consumer Choice Awards for BEST preowned dealer in Northern Alberta

 

Real Google Reviews from real customers

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Used 2017 Chevrolet Cruze Premier, Leather, Htd Steering & Seats, Remote, BU for sale in Edmonton, AB
2017 Chevrolet Cruze Premier, Leather, Htd Steering & Seats, Remote, BU 109,068 KM $18,888 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Kia Sorento SX, AWD,Lthr,Nav,BU Cam, Blindspot,Pano, Htd S&S for sale in Edmonton, AB
2015 Kia Sorento SX, AWD,Lthr,Nav,BU Cam, Blindspot,Pano, Htd S&S 153,128 KM $18,888 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chevrolet Trax LTZ AWD, Lther, Heated Seats, BU Cam, Remote Start for sale in Edmonton, AB
2016 Chevrolet Trax LTZ AWD, Lther, Heated Seats, BU Cam, Remote Start 117,588 KM $18,500 + tax & lic

Email Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

Call Dealer

780-453-XXXX

(click to show)

780-453-3325

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,888

+ taxes & licensing

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

780-453-3325

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Cruze