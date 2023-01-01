$27,900+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Charger
Rallye AWD
3403 93 St. NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 6A4
141,451KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10047903
- Stock #: 23100
- VIN: 2C3CDXJG7HH529480
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 141,451 KM
Vehicle Description
RALLYE EDITION, 3.6L 6 CYLINDER, ALL-WHEEL DRIVE, NAVIGATION, BEATS AUDIO, REMOTE STARTER, KEYLESS ENTRY, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, AFTERMARKET EXHAUST, AND MUCH MORE!
Introducing the ultimate combination of power, style, and cutting-edge features: the 2017 Dodge Charger Rallye AWD. This Rallye Edition beauty is equipped with a robust 3.6L 6-cylinder engine, providing an exhilarating driving experience that will leave you craving for more. With a mileage of 141,451 km, this Charger has proven its reliability and durability, ready to conquer new roads by your side.
One of the standout features of this Charger is its advanced all-wheel drive system, ensuring enhanced traction and stability in all weather conditions. Whether you're navigating through city streets or cruising on the open highway, this AWD system will give you the confidence and control you desire.
Prepare to be blown away by the remarkable array of premium features that this Charger boasts. The built-in navigation system will effortlessly guide you to your destination, making every journey a seamless and stress-free experience. And for the audiophiles out there, the Beats Audio system delivers an immersive sound quality that will have you enveloped in pure musical bliss.
Say goodbye to icy mornings with the convenient remote starter, allowing you to warm up your Charger from the comfort of your home. The keyless entry feature ensures quick and effortless access, adding an extra layer of convenience to your daily routine.
Step inside the cabin and experience true comfort with the luxurious heated seats, providing warmth and relaxation even on the coldest days. The sunroof invites an abundance of natural light, creating an airy and spacious atmosphere that everyone will appreciate.
But that's not all! This Charger comes with an aftermarket exhaust system, enhancing its performance and providing a distinctive and powerful engine note that will turn heads wherever you go. This upgrade adds a touch of sportiness to an already remarkable vehicle.
In summary, the 2017 Dodge Charger Rallye AWD is a force to be reckoned with. Its rally-inspired design, powerful engine, and extensive list of features make it a standout choice in the market. Don't miss your chance to own this exceptional vehicle that offers style, performance, and convenience all in one package. Come and experience the thrill for yourself - schedule a test drive today and let this Charger take your driving experience to new heights!
Just Arrived 2017 Dodge Charger Rallye AWD Red has 141,451 KM on it. 3.6L 6 Cylinder Engine engine, All-Wheel Drive, Automatic transmission, 5 Seater passengers, on special price for $27,900.00.
Book your appointment today for Test Drive. We offer contactless Test drives & Virtual Walkarounds. Stock Number: 23100
Diamond Motors has built a reputation for serving you, our customers. Being honest and selling quality pre-owned vehicles at competitive & affordable prices. Whenever you deal with us, you know you get to deal and speak directly with the owners. This means unique personalized customer service to meet all your needs. No high-pressure sales tactics, only upfront advice.
Why choose us?
Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles
Family Owned & Operated
Finance Available
Extended Warranty
Vehicles Priced to Sell
No Pressure Environment
Inspection & Carfax Report
Professionally Detailed Vehicles
Full Disclosure Guaranteed
AMVIC Licensed
BBB Accredited Business
CarGurus Top-rated Dealer 2022
Phone to schedule an appointment @ 587-444-3300 or simply browse our inventory online www.diamondmotors.ca or come and see us at our location at
3403 93 street NW, Edmonton, T6E 6A4
To view the rest of our inventory:
www.diamondmotors.ca/inventory
All vehicle features must be confirmed by the buyer before purchase to confirm accuracy. All vehicles have an inspection work order and accompanying Mechanical fitness assessment. All vehicles will also have a Carproof report to confirm vehicle history, accident history, salvage or stolen status, and jurisdiction report.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
