Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford Focus

220,688 KM

Details Description Features

$10,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

780-453-3325

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Focus

2017 Ford Focus

SE Hatchback, Htd Steering & Seats, BU Cam, Remote

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Focus

SE Hatchback, Htd Steering & Seats, BU Cam, Remote

Location

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

780-453-3325

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

220,688KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9333100
  • Stock #: 22-0016
  • VIN: 1FADP3K2XHL268891

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22-0016
  • Mileage 220,688 KM

Vehicle Description

Remanufactured Transmission, Great running late model car with nice options for a nice low price.  NO FEES,

 

Mechanically certified / Serviced vehicle,

 

14 Consecutive Consumer Choice Awards for BEST preowned dealer in Northern Alberta,

 

Warranty Included,

 

Don't spend additional money having to repair your used vehicle or pay etching, sales, or program fees.

 

Easy low interest rate financing available.

 

Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment.

 

Alberta Truck & Auto, Family owned and operated. 20 Years BBB A plus, . Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

2017 Mazda CX-9 Sign...
 51,858 KM
$36,888 + tax & lic
2015 BMW X1 AWD Leat...
 95,070 KM
$21,888 + tax & lic
2019 Ford EcoSport T...
 21,690 KM
$26,500 + tax & lic

Email Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

Call Dealer

780-453-XXXX

(click to show)

780-453-3325

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory