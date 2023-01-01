Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Honda Civic

119,018 KM

Details Description Features

$22,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,888

+ taxes & licensing

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

780-453-3325

Contact Seller
2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

LX AUTO BU Cam, Htd Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda Civic

LX AUTO BU Cam, Htd Seats

Location

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

780-453-3325

  1. 1699130039
  2. 1699130039
  3. 1699130039
  4. 1699130038
  5. 1699130039
  6. 1699130039
  7. 1699130039
  8. 1699130038
  9. 1699130039
  10. 1699130038
  11. 1699130038
  12. 1699130038
  13. 1699130038
  14. 1699130038
  15. 1699130038
  16. 1699130038
  17. 1699130038
  18. 1699130037
  19. 1699130038
  20. 1699129929
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$22,888

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
119,018KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10631247
  • Stock #: 23-0221
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F56HH037725

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23-0221
  • Mileage 119,018 KM

Vehicle Description

New Brakes, NO FEES, NO ETCHINGS, NO PACKAGES, NO ADMINS, NO PROGRAM COSTS ADDED, SAVE THOUSANDS SHOPPING WITH US.

 

Mechanically certified / Serviced vehicle.  

 

Warranty Included 

 

Easy low interest rate financing available

 

Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment

 

Family owned and operated for 30 years

 

20 Years BBB A+, Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com. 14 Consecutive Consumer Choice Awards for BEST preowned dealer in Northern Alberta

 

Real Google Reviews from real customers

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Wheel Locks
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

2018 Mitsubishi Outl...
 157,211 KM
$20,500 + tax & lic
2016 Mitsubishi Outl...
 120,497 KM
$21,888 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Versa No...
 5,488 KM
$21,500 + tax & lic

Email Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

Call Dealer

780-453-XXXX

(click to show)

780-453-3325

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory