Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>New Windshield, New Tires, New Battery, DONT PAY OVER ADVERTISED PRICE, NO FEES, NO EXTRA MECHANICAL REPAIRS REQUIRED.</p><p> </p><p>Mechanically certified / No admins, programs, packages.</p><p> </p><p>Warranty Included</p><p> </p><p>Easy low interest rate financing available</p><p> </p><p>Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment</p><p> </p><p>Family owned and operated.</p><p> </p><p>20+ Years BBB A+, 14 years Consumer choice award. Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com</p><p> </p><p>Real Google Reviews from real customers</p>

2017 Kia Sorento

164,148 KM

Details Description Features

$16,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Kia Sorento

LX AWD, Htd Seats, Park Assist

Watch This Vehicle
12095725

2017 Kia Sorento

LX AWD, Htd Seats, Park Assist

Location

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

780-453-3325

  1. 1736978388
  2. 1736978388
  3. 1736978388
  4. 1736978388
  5. 1736978388
  6. 1736978389
  7. 1736978389
  8. 1736978389
  9. 1736978389
  10. 1736978390
  11. 1736978390
  12. 1736978390
  13. 1736978390
  14. 1736978390
  15. 1736978390
  16. 1736978391
  17. 1736978391
  18. 1736978391
  19. 1736978391
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$16,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
164,148KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYPGDA38HG304824

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 164,148 KM

Vehicle Description

New Windshield, New Tires, New Battery, DON'T PAY OVER ADVERTISED PRICE, NO FEES, NO EXTRA MECHANICAL REPAIRS REQUIRED.

 

Mechanically certified / No admins, programs, packages.

 

Warranty Included

 

Easy low interest rate financing available

 

Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment

 

Family owned and operated.

 

20+ Years BBB A+, 14 years Consumer choice award. Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com

 

Real Google Reviews from real customers

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Used 2016 Nissan Versa Note Hatchback for sale in Edmonton, AB
2016 Nissan Versa Note Hatchback 139,333 KM $9,777 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Mitsubishi RVR GT, AWD, Leather, Pano, BU Cam, Htd Seats for sale in Edmonton, AB
2017 Mitsubishi RVR GT, AWD, Leather, Pano, BU Cam, Htd Seats 150,028 KM $17,500 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Nissan Titan SV Extcab 4x4, Park Assist, Pwer Adjustable Pedals for sale in Edmonton, AB
2012 Nissan Titan SV Extcab 4x4, Park Assist, Pwer Adjustable Pedals 195,048 KM $15,500 + tax & lic

Email Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

Call Dealer

780-453-XXXX

(click to show)

780-453-3325

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,500

+ taxes & licensing

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

780-453-3325

Contact Seller
2017 Kia Sorento