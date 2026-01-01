$25,997+ GST
2017 Mazda Miata MX-5
2017 Mazda Miata MX-5
Location
Go Mazda
5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9
780-436-9970
$25,997
+ GST
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 80,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the thrill of pure driving fun with this pre-owned 2017 Mazda MX-5 in sleek Black. Known for its agile handling, sporty design, and convertible excitement, the MX-5 delivers an exhilarating ride every time. Perfect for those who crave a dynamic, stylish roadster thats ready to turn heads. Dont miss your chance to own a Mazda classiccome test drive it today at Go Mazda!Vehicle previously registered in Brittish ColumbiaVehicle has a claims of $7164, $2813.92, $10 474.85 on the Carfax history reportGo Mazda is a AMVIC licenced business
Vehicle Features
Interior
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Exterior
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Additional Features
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