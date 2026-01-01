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Experience the thrill of pure driving fun with this pre-owned 2017 Mazda MX-5 in sleek Black. Known for its agile handling, sporty design, and convertible excitement, the MX-5 delivers an exhilarating ride every time. Perfect for those who crave a dynamic, stylish roadster thats ready to turn heads. Dont miss your chance to own a Mazda classiccome test drive it today at Go Mazda!Vehicle previously registered in Brittish ColumbiaVehicle has a claims of $7164, $2813.92, $10 474.85 on the Carfax history reportGo Mazda is a AMVIC licenced business

2017 Mazda Miata MX-5

80,000 KM

Details Description Features

$25,997

+ GST
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2017 Mazda Miata MX-5

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14173654

2017 Mazda Miata MX-5

Location

Go Mazda

5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9

780-436-9970

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Contact Seller
Sale

$25,997

+ GST

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Used
80,000KM
VIN JM1NDAC70H0122510

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 80,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the thrill of pure driving fun with this pre-owned 2017 Mazda MX-5 in sleek Black. Known for its agile handling, sporty design, and convertible excitement, the MX-5 delivers an exhilarating ride every time. Perfect for those who crave a dynamic, stylish roadster thats ready to turn heads. Dont miss your chance to own a Mazda classiccome test drive it today at Go Mazda!Vehicle previously registered in Brittish ColumbiaVehicle has a claims of $7164, $2813.92, $10 474.85 on the Carfax history reportGo Mazda is a AMVIC licenced business

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Service Interval Indicator
Cabin Air Filter
Digital clock
Illuminated Entry
Cargo Area Light
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Day/night rearview mirror
Driver foot rest
Illuminated ignition switch
Front beverage holders
Sport steering wheel
Bucket front seats
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Remote panic alarm
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Leather Gear Shifter Material

Safety

Daytime Running Lights
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Rear Collision Warning

Powertrain

6-Speed Manual
6-Speed Automatic

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Auxiliary input jack
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers

Mechanical

Brake Assist System
Engine Oil Cooler
Independent Front Suspension
Independent Rear Suspension
Hill start assist
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Double wishbone front suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Front Coil Springs
Rear-wheel drive
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
Brand Name Shock Absorbers

Exterior

LED Brake Lights
Monotone Paint
2 Doors
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Variable intermittent front windshield wipers
Projector beam headlights
Front Licence Plate Bracket
Tire mobility kit
Light tinted windows
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Black Rear Window Trim

Suspension

Rear Coil Springs

Power Options

Power door mirrors

Convenience

Full Floor Console

Additional Features

Automatic
Manual
Door Ajar Warning
trunk
alternator
Manual convertible roof
Auto-Locking Doors
Metal-Look Interior Accents
Fixed Audio Antenna
Manual climate control
Black side window trim
Overdrive Transmission
EXTERIOR TEMPERATURE DISPLAY
WIRELESS AUDIO STREAMING
YES
Blind spot warning
Limited Slip Differential Delete
speed sensitive volume
Auto-Leveling Headlights
Urethane steering wheel
4-wheel disk brakes
2 USB ports
1 USB port
SMART KEY WITH PUSH BUTTON START
electronic stability control system
Passenger visor mirror
Speed Sensitive Power Steering
Rain Detecting Wipers
Body-Coloured Door Panel Insert
Strut Tower Bar Delete
Induction Sound Enhancer Delete
push-button
Integrated navigation system with voice activation
Cruise control with steering wheel mounted controls
SKYACTIV-MT 6-speed manual transmission
205/45R17 tires
external memory control
Oil Pressure Warning
Battery charge warning
Engine/electric motor temperature gauge
Headlights on reminder
Key in vehicle warning
Lock-up transmission
washer fluid and brake fluid
fore/aft control and height adjustable control
Radiator
Seek scan
Transmission electronic control
Internet radio capability
Selectable mode transmission
Sequential shift control
ice
CD-R compatible
Lead acid battery
Driver selectable drivetrain mode
All-speed ABS and driveline traction control
Regular grade rear springs
Electric power-assist steering system
Rack-pinion steering
4-wheel antilock (ABS) brakes
Four channel ABS brakes
Galvanized steel/aluminum body panels with side impact beams
LED low and high beam headlights
Auto on/off headlight control
Multiple enclosed headlights
High mounted centre stop light
Remote activated perimeter approach lighting
Driver front impact airbag
Seat mounted side impact driver airbag
Passenger front impact airbag
Seat mounted side impact front passenger airbag
Driver visor mirror
Standard style side mirrors
Covered floor console storage
Carpet cargo area floor
Voice activated audio controls
Primary monitor touchscreen
Power door locks with 2 stage unlocking
Keyfob keyless entry
All-in-one remote fob and ignition key
Power fuel door lock
Keyfob trunk control
Manual folding door mirrors
Power first-row windows
Driver and passenger one-touch down windows
Fixed rear windshield
36 month/unlimited
2 seatbelt pre-tensioners
Front seat centre armrest
Black door mirrors
Sequential shift with steering wheel controls
Fade interior courtesy lights
Variable instrument panel light
Full floor coverage
Standard ride suspension
Front ventilated disk brakes
Auto off headlight control
Driver seat with 6-way directional controls
Front passenger seat with 4-way directional controls
Cloth front seat upholstery
Cloth front seatback upholstery
Standard grade speakers
1 total number of 1st row displays
7 inch primary display
1 12V power outlet
Handsfree wireless device connectivity
Manual tilting steering wheel
60 month/unlimited
84 month/unlimited
Body-coloured door mirrors
Driver seat manual reclining
Passenger seat manual reclining and fore/aft control
Black windshield trim
AM/FM/digital
Leather and metal-look steering wheel
ULEV II emissions
Tier 2 Bin 5 emissions
Smart device app link
Low level warning for fuel
Analog instrumentation display
Single-disk CD player
CD player located in the dashboard/instrument panel
Keyfob window control
Stainless steel single exhaust with chrome tailpipe finisher
Sport ride suspension
Manual cargo area access release
16 x 6.5-inch front and rear silver aluminum wheels
Fixed front seat head restraints
4 airbags
2.0L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve I4 Engine
Convertible roof with glass rear window
Carpet front floor mats
Driver and passenger head protection airbag
2 Passenger Seating Capacity
17 x 7-inch front and rear black aluminum wheels
P205/45WR17 performance AS BSW front and rear tires
Fixed convertible wind blocker
Retractable soft top
17" Gunmetal Finish Alloy Wheels
Bilstein Shock Absorber Delete
Cloth Seating Surfaces with Red Stitching
AM/FM Stereo with CD Player/navigation
P195/50VR16 performance AS BSW front and rear tires

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9

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780-436-9970

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$25,997

+ GST>

Go Mazda

780-436-9970

2017 Mazda Miata MX-5