Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>4 New Tires, and Rims, New Windshield,   DONT PAY OVER ADVERTISED PRICE, NO FEES, NO ETCHINGS,NO ADMINS, NO PROGRAM COSTS.</p><p> </p><p>Mechanically certified / Serviced / No extra repairs required</p><p> </p><p>Warranty Included / Financing Available</p><p> </p><p>Easy low interest rate financing available</p><p> </p><p>Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment</p><p> </p><p>Family owned and operated.</p><p> </p><p>20+ Years BBB A+, 14 years Consumer choice award. Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com</p><p> </p><p>Real Google Reviews from real customers</p>

2017 MINI Cooper Clubman

133,248 KM

Details Description Features

$19,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 MINI Cooper Clubman

All4, Lthr, Sunroof, HUD, BUC, Htd Seats,

Watch This Vehicle

2017 MINI Cooper Clubman

All4, Lthr, Sunroof, HUD, BUC, Htd Seats,

Location

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

780-453-3325

  1. 1712437937
  2. 1712437937
  3. 1712437937
  4. 1712437937
  5. 1712437938
  6. 1712437938
  7. 1712437936
  8. 1712437936
  9. 1712437936
  10. 1712437931
  11. 1712437931
  12. 1712437938
  13. 1712437938
  14. 1712437938
  15. 1712437932
  16. 1712437933
  17. 1712437932
  18. 1712437932
  19. 1712437938
  20. 1712437932
  21. 1712437933
  22. 1712437933
  23. 1712437932
  24. 1712437933
  25. 1712437932
  26. 1712437932
  27. 1712437935
  28. 1712437931
  29. 1712437938
  30. 1712437803
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$19,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
133,248KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WMWLU1C53H2F27013

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24-0029
  • Mileage 133,248 KM

Vehicle Description

4 New Tires, and Rims, New Windshield,   DONT PAY OVER ADVERTISED PRICE, NO FEES, NO ETCHINGS,NO ADMINS, NO PROGRAM COSTS.

 

Mechanically certified / Serviced / No extra repairs required

 

Warranty Included / Financing Available

 

Easy low interest rate financing available

 

Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment

 

Family owned and operated.

 

20+ Years BBB A+, 14 years Consumer choice award. Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com

 

Real Google Reviews from real customers

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Used 2015 Chevrolet Malibu LS AUTOMATIC for sale in Edmonton, AB
2015 Chevrolet Malibu LS AUTOMATIC 90,438 KM $13,988 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Nissan Rogue SV AWD Back Up Camera Heated Seats for sale in Edmonton, AB
2012 Nissan Rogue SV AWD Back Up Camera Heated Seats 134,902 KM $12,888 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Mazda MAZDA5 GS 6 Passenger for sale in Edmonton, AB
2012 Mazda MAZDA5 GS 6 Passenger 94,270 KM $12,900 + tax & lic

Email Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

Call Dealer

780-453-XXXX

(click to show)

780-453-3325

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,500

+ taxes & licensing

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

780-453-3325

Contact Seller
2017 MINI Cooper Clubman