Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>New Tires & Brakes</p><p> </p><p>WHY BUY FROM UNETHICAL DEALERS WHO CHARGE THOUSANDS ABOVE AD PRICE. We have no fees, just AD price plus tax.</p><p> </p><p>Mechanically certified / No extra repair required </p><p> </p><p>Warranty Included</p><p> </p><p>Easy low interest rate financing available</p><p> </p><p>Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment</p><p> </p><p>Family owned and operated.</p><p> </p><p>20+ Years BBB A+, 14 years Consumer choice award. Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com</p><p> </p><p>Real Google Reviews from real customers</p>

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

158,219 KM

Details Description Features

$15,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

TSI Wolfsburg sunroof, Htd seats

Watch This Vehicle
12293463

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

TSI Wolfsburg sunroof, Htd seats

Location

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

780-453-3325

  1. 1742341201
  2. 1742341201
  3. 1742341201
  4. 1742341201
  5. 1742341201
  6. 1742341201
  7. 1742341201
  8. 1742341202
  9. 1742341202
  10. 1742341202
  11. 1742341202
  12. 1742341202
  13. 1742341202
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$15,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
158,219KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VWB67AJ5HM339592

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25-0011
  • Mileage 158,219 KM

Vehicle Description

New Tires & Brakes

 

WHY BUY FROM UNETHICAL DEALERS WHO CHARGE THOUSANDS ABOVE AD PRICE. We have no fees, just AD price plus tax.

 

Mechanically certified / No extra repair required 

 

Warranty Included

 

Easy low interest rate financing available

 

Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment

 

Family owned and operated.

 

20+ Years BBB A+, 14 years Consumer choice award. Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com

 

Real Google Reviews from real customers

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Used 2017 Volkswagen Jetta TSI Wolfsburg sunroof, Htd seats for sale in Edmonton, AB
2017 Volkswagen Jetta TSI Wolfsburg sunroof, Htd seats 158,219 KM $15,500 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Saturn Aura 4dr Sdn XE for sale in Edmonton, AB
2007 Saturn Aura 4dr Sdn XE 234,488 KM $1,950 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium, Leather, BU Cam, DVD, Sto N Go 7 Pass for sale in Edmonton, AB
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium, Leather, BU Cam, DVD, Sto N Go 7 Pass 132,058 KM $19,988 + tax & lic

Email Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

Call Dealer

780-453-XXXX

(click to show)

780-453-3325

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,500

+ taxes & licensing

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

780-453-3325

Contact Seller
2017 Volkswagen Jetta