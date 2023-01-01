2018 BMW X5

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 8 , 0 1 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 9997148

9997148 Stock #: PW9181

PW9181 VIN: 5UXKS4C51J0Y19181

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # PW9181

Mileage 108,012 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Night Vision Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front Comfort Seats Brushed aluminum trim Cargo shade WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Keyless Start Transmission: Sport Automatic w/Paddles Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Rear Seat Audio Controls HD Radio Exterior Daytime Running Lights Towing Package Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Headlight Washers Automatic Headlights Power Liftgate Aluminum Running Boards Rain Sensing Wipers Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Running Boards/Side Steps Windows Panoramic Roof Rear Defrost Convenience Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Straight 6 Cylinder Engine Additional Features Rear Entertainment System Entertainment System Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Diesel Fuel BLACK Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Jet Black Alpine White Dakota Leather Upholstery Knee Air Bag A/T Poplar Wood Trim Sport front bucket seats Automatic Highbeams Bluetooth Connection Bang & Olufsen Sound System Headlights-Auto-Leveling 8-Speed A/T Led Headlights Aluminum Hexagon Trim M Sport Line Fineline Oak Wood Trim CARBON BLACK METALLIC Piano Finish Black Wood Trim Premium Package Enhanced LED Lighting Package 3rd Row Seating Package TAUPE Dark Graphite Metallic Mineral White Metallic Black Sapphire Metallic Premium Package Essential Imperial Blue Metallic Glacier Silver Metallic Dynamic Adaptive Suspension Space Grey Metallic Ceramic Controls Driving Assistant Plus Generic Sun/Moonroof Anthracite Alcantara Roofliner Smartphone Connectivity Package Ruby Black Metallic Nappa Premium Seating Package Sparkling Brown Metallic M Performance Carbon Package NIGHT VISION W/PEDESTRIAN DETECTION Requires Subscription SPECIAL ORDER Merino Premium Seating Package Perforated Nappa Leather Upholstery ATLAS CEDAR METALLIC Front collision mitigation FINELINE PURE WOOD TRIM WHEELS: 19" STAR-SPOKE LT ALLOY (STYLE 449) Comfort Adaptive Suspension WHEELS: 20" Y-SPOKE LT ALLOY (STYLE 451) WHEELS: 20" M DOUBLE-SPOKE LT ALLOY (STYLE 469M) CANBERRA BEIGE TERRA IVORY/BLACK MOCHA NUTMEG BMW INDIVIDUAL EXTENDED MERINO LEATHER AMARO BROWN SMOKE WHITE CRIOLLO BROWN BMW INDIVIDUAL VULCANO BROWN FINEWOOD TRIM BMW INDIVIDUAL SEN LIGHT BROWN WOOD TRIM WHEELS: 20" STAR-SPOKE LT ALLOY (STYLE 491) WHEELS: 20" LT ALLOY M DOUBLE-SPOKE (STYLE 469M) WHEELS: 21" M DOUBLE-SPOKE LT ALLOY (STYLE 599M) IVORY WHITE/BLACK CLASS III TOWING ADAPTER

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.