2018 BMW X5
Location
Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler
4404-66 Street N.W., Edmonton, AB T6K 4E7
- Listing ID: 9997148
- Stock #: PW9181
- VIN: 5UXKS4C51J0Y19181
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 108,012 KM
Vehicle Description
PW9181 2018 BMW X5 xDrive35d, with VIN 5UXKS4C51J0Y19181, is a luxury SUV that offers a powerful and efficient driving experience. This X5 xDrive35d comes in a sleek black exterior, adding a touch of elegance and sophistication to its appearance. It is equipped with a robust and fuel-efficient diesel engine, providing both performance and excellent fuel economy. The interior of the BMW X5 offers a spacious and comfortable cabin, filled with high-quality materials and advanced technology features. With its all-wheel drive system, the X5 xDrive35d delivers confident handling and traction in various road conditions. Safety features such as advanced driver-assistance systems are also present, ensuring a secure driving experience. Overall, the 2018 BMW X5 xDrive35d combines luxury, performance, and efficiency, making it an excellent choice for those seeking a premium SUV.This vehicle is a new arrival, please contact us for more information and details 7804903200. At Southtown Chrysler, were happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Western Canada including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimby, Hinton, St.Paul, Lloydminster, Edson and more! An AMVIC Licensed Dealership.This vehicle has been registered in the province ofOntarioinCanadawithNormalbranding.
Vehicle Features
