2018 BMW X5

108,012 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler

855-996-3031

2018 BMW X5

2018 BMW X5

2018 BMW X5

Location

Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler

4404-66 Street N.W., Edmonton, AB T6K 4E7

855-996-3031

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

108,012KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9997148
  • Stock #: PW9181
  • VIN: 5UXKS4C51J0Y19181

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PW9181
  • Mileage 108,012 KM

Vehicle Description

PW9181 2018 BMW X5 xDrive35d, with VIN 5UXKS4C51J0Y19181, is a luxury SUV that offers a powerful and efficient driving experience. This X5 xDrive35d comes in a sleek black exterior, adding a touch of elegance and sophistication to its appearance. It is equipped with a robust and fuel-efficient diesel engine, providing both performance and excellent fuel economy. The interior of the BMW X5 offers a spacious and comfortable cabin, filled with high-quality materials and advanced technology features. With its all-wheel drive system, the X5 xDrive35d delivers confident handling and traction in various road conditions. Safety features such as advanced driver-assistance systems are also present, ensuring a secure driving experience. Overall, the 2018 BMW X5 xDrive35d combines luxury, performance, and efficiency, making it an excellent choice for those seeking a premium SUV.This vehicle is a new arrival, please contact us for more information and details 7804903200. At Southtown Chrysler, were happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Western Canada including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimby, Hinton, St.Paul, Lloydminster, Edson and more! An AMVIC Licensed Dealership.This vehicle has been registered in the province ofOntarioinCanadawithNormalbranding.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Night Vision
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Comfort Seats
Brushed aluminum trim
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Transmission: Sport Automatic w/Paddles

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Towing Package
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Headlight Washers
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Aluminum Running Boards
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Running Boards/Side Steps

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Straight 6 Cylinder Engine

Additional Features

Rear Entertainment System
Entertainment System
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Diesel Fuel
BLACK
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Jet Black
Alpine White
Dakota Leather Upholstery
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Poplar Wood Trim
Sport front bucket seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Bang & Olufsen Sound System
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
8-Speed A/T
Led Headlights
Aluminum Hexagon Trim
M Sport Line
Fineline Oak Wood Trim
CARBON BLACK METALLIC
Piano Finish Black Wood Trim
Premium Package Enhanced
LED Lighting Package
3rd Row Seating Package
TAUPE
Dark Graphite Metallic
Mineral White Metallic
Black Sapphire Metallic
Premium Package Essential
Imperial Blue Metallic
Glacier Silver Metallic
Dynamic Adaptive Suspension
Space Grey Metallic
Ceramic Controls
Driving Assistant Plus
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Anthracite Alcantara Roofliner
Smartphone Connectivity Package
Ruby Black Metallic
Nappa Premium Seating Package
Sparkling Brown Metallic
M Performance Carbon Package
NIGHT VISION W/PEDESTRIAN DETECTION
Requires Subscription
SPECIAL ORDER
Merino Premium Seating Package
Perforated Nappa Leather Upholstery
ATLAS CEDAR METALLIC
Front collision mitigation
FINELINE PURE WOOD TRIM
WHEELS: 19" STAR-SPOKE LT ALLOY (STYLE 449)
Comfort Adaptive Suspension
WHEELS: 20" Y-SPOKE LT ALLOY (STYLE 451)
WHEELS: 20" M DOUBLE-SPOKE LT ALLOY (STYLE 469M)
CANBERRA BEIGE
TERRA
IVORY/BLACK
MOCHA
NUTMEG
BMW INDIVIDUAL EXTENDED MERINO LEATHER
AMARO BROWN
SMOKE WHITE
CRIOLLO BROWN
BMW INDIVIDUAL VULCANO BROWN FINEWOOD TRIM
BMW INDIVIDUAL SEN LIGHT BROWN WOOD TRIM
WHEELS: 20" STAR-SPOKE LT ALLOY (STYLE 491)
WHEELS: 20" LT ALLOY M DOUBLE-SPOKE (STYLE 469M)
WHEELS: 21" M DOUBLE-SPOKE LT ALLOY (STYLE 599M)
IVORY WHITE/BLACK
CLASS III TOWING ADAPTER

Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler

Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler

4404-66 Street N.W., Edmonton, AB T6K 4E7

855-996-XXXX

855-996-3031

