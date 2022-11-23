Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Cadillac XT5

61,000 KM

Details Features

$31,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$31,999

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Sell Motors

780-667-9101

Contact Seller
2018 Cadillac XT5

2018 Cadillac XT5

FWD

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Cadillac XT5

FWD

Location

Trans Sell Motors

12151 Fort Rd NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 4H2

780-667-9101

  1. 1669599890
  2. 1669599890
  3. 1669599890
  4. 1669599890
  5. 1669599890
  6. 1669599890
  7. 1669599890
  8. 1669599890
  9. 1669599890
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$31,999

+ taxes & licensing

61,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9335440
  • VIN: 1GYKNARS7JZ138842

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 61,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Keyless Entry
Remote Engine Start
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Telematics
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Trans Sell Motors

2018 Cadillac XT5 FWD
 61,000 KM
$31,999 + tax & lic
2013 Chrysler Town &...
 130,000 KM
$14,999 + tax & lic
2019 Buick Regal Pre...
 145,000 KM
$24,999 + tax & lic

Email Trans Sell Motors

Trans Sell Motors

Trans Sell Motors

12151 Fort Rd NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 4H2

Call Dealer

780-667-XXXX

(click to show)

780-667-9101

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory