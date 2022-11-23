2018 Cadillac XT5

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 9335440

9335440 VIN: 1GYKNARS7JZ138842

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bronze

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 61,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Daytime Running Lights Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Liftgate Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Convenience Keyless Entry Remote Engine Start Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Comfort Climate Control Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Additional Features Telematics Knee Air Bag

