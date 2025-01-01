$CALL+ GST
2018 Can-Am Outlander 850 XMR
Location
Western Drives
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-474-6259
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style ATV
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2018 Can-Am Outlander 850 X MR is built to dominate deep mud and extreme terrain with powerful performance, rugged protection, and mud-specific features. Powered by a 78 HP Rotax 854cc V-Twin engine, this beast delivers class-leading torque and relentless power to push through the muck and climb through the roughest trails.
Purpose-built for mud riders, the X MR edition features a factory-installed snorkel system, relocated radiator, and a CVT optimized for low-end response—keeping the machine cool and responsive in the stickiest conditions. With a Visco-Lok QE front differential and selectable 2WD/4WD, it’s ready to find grip even when the trail disappears under water.
With 30” Gorilla Axle Silverback tires on 14” cast-aluminum wheels, arched A-arms, and 13 inches of ground clearance, the Outlander 850 X MR rides high above ruts and roots while maintaining a wide, stable footprint. Its Torsional Trailing Arm Independent (TTI) rear suspension offers 9.3” of travel for a controlled, confident ride in unpredictable terrain.
This 1-seater also comes equipped with a digital gauge, mud-ready footwells, handguards, and aggressive X MR trim. Inside, you’ll find durable controls and rugged protection designed to handle the most demanding rides—through water, mud, and everything in between.
Call or message us today to learn more about financing, trade-ins, or delivery across Canada. The 2018 Outlander 850 X MR—built for the deep end, ready when the trail gets wild.
